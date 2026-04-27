ETV Bharat / state

Decision On Making Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers To Be Taken On Tuesday: Maharashtra Transport Minister

Various unions had demanded to postpone making Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers till August 15. Sarnaik, who said a decision in this regard will be taken on April 28, clarified that no driver's license or permit will be cancelled. The Minister said there is a consensus among all stakeholders regarding the requirement for rickshaw and taxi drivers to know Marathi. He clarified that every precaution would be taken to ensure that no auto-rickshaw or taxi driver loses his/her livelihood.

Sarnaik reiterated it is mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to be proficient in Marathi at a meeting with officer bearers of various unions. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has appealed to the state government to defer its plan to make Marathi compulsory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers by six months to a year.



There was a stand-off between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers over the issue at Dahisar recently. Since then, the MNS has demanded the state policy be implemented, starting May 1, Maharashtra Day, which is largely celebrated as the state formation day.



This stand by MNS has sparked a controversy at both political and social levels. While a majority of the drivers agree in principle to the proposal, some feel they need more time to grasp Marathi. On the other hand, some non-Marathi-speaking rickshaw and taxi drivers have issued a warning they will go on a strike to protest the decision.



MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told ETV Bharat, "This obstinate stand taken by the non-Marathi drivers regarding their proposed strike is akin to vitiating the political atmosphere in the state by making it volatile." On the other hand, Shashank Rao, a leader of the Rickshaw and Taxi Drivers-Owners' Union, adopted a cautious approach, stating that while a full-scale strike might not be undertaken, demonstrations would certainly be held.

