Decision On Local Bodies Only After High Court Verdict: Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
The Telangana Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met in Hyderabad.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had a long discussion regarding the local body elections. In the wake of the interim verdict of the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court verdicts on BC reservations, the cabinet decided that the government will have to move forward according to the advice and suggestions of legal experts.
Since the issue of 42% reservation for BCs will come up for hearing in the Telangana High Court on November 3, 2025, it has been decided to move forward in accordance with the orders issued on that day. The state cabinet will meet again on November 7, 2025 and resolve to take a decision on the local body elections.
The state cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat here on Thursday. IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu could not attend this meeting as he was on a tour of Australia. The decisions taken in the cabinet were announced by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at a press conference along with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Vakiti Srihari, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar and MP Balaram Nayak.
Ordinance repealing the two-child rule
"The state cabinet has approved the repeal of the two-child rule currently in force for contesting local body elections. To that end, the cabinet has decided to remove Section 21(3) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. Since the Assembly has been prorogued, an ordinance will have to be brought with the approval of the (Telangana) Governor to amend the law. The cabinet has approved the ordinance proposal file," Reddy said.
Can contest in Panchayats as well as Municipalities - Ease with the lifting of the 'two-child' rule
Those with more than two children in Telangana will soon have the opportunity to contest in the Gram Panchayat, MPTC, ZPTC elections as well as in the municipal and municipal elections. Accordingly, the state government has decided to issue an ordinance amending the Panchayat Raj-2018 and Municipalities-2019 Acts.
"As part of family planning measures, the 1994 law in the United Andhra Pradesh, declaring people with more than two children ineligible to contest in local body elections, came into effect from May 31, 1995. The state government has recently decided to amend the laws after receiving requests for the lifting of this rule for two decades. Since the Legislative Assembly is not in session right now, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the issuance of an ordinance for implementation in the upcoming local body elections," the Minister informed.
Last December, this issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting, but the proposal was not approved at that time as the Panchayat Raj Department did not submit sufficient evidence. In this context, the cabinet meeting held last week ordered the Panchayat Raj Department to submit scientific evidence.
With this, state officials studied the policies followed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other states to lift this rule and gathered other evidence. The report was submitted to the cabinet on Thursday, explaining that the fertility rate in the state has decreased and the number of elderly people has increased. In this context, the rule of having only two children is not reasonable, and it is suggested that it be lifted. The state cabinet took a decision based on this report. The state government will send the ordinance to lift the two-child rule to the Telangana governor on Friday. If he approves it, it will come into effect immediately.
