Decision On Local Bodies Only After High Court Verdict: Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had a long discussion regarding the local body elections. In the wake of the interim verdict of the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court verdicts on BC reservations, the cabinet decided that the government will have to move forward according to the advice and suggestions of legal experts.

Since the issue of 42% reservation for BCs will come up for hearing in the Telangana High Court on November 3, 2025, it has been decided to move forward in accordance with the orders issued on that day. The state cabinet will meet again on November 7, 2025 and resolve to take a decision on the local body elections.

The state cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat here on Thursday. IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu could not attend this meeting as he was on a tour of Australia. The decisions taken in the cabinet were announced by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at a press conference along with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Vakiti Srihari, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar and MP Balaram Nayak.

Ordinance repealing the two-child rule

"The state cabinet has approved the repeal of the two-child rule currently in force for contesting local body elections. To that end, the cabinet has decided to remove Section 21(3) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. Since the Assembly has been prorogued, an ordinance will have to be brought with the approval of the (Telangana) Governor to amend the law. The cabinet has approved the ordinance proposal file," Reddy said.