ETV Bharat / state

Decision On Kerala CM Likely In 24 Hours, Says Cong Leader Muraleedharan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holds a roadshow in support of Indian National Congress candidate K. Muraleedharan from the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency ahead of the Kerala assembly elections in Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Amid intensifying lobbying and public campaigns by supporters of the three main contenders for Kerala chief minister’s post, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Saturday said the party high command was likely to take a final decision on the issue within 24 hours.

The Congress-led UDF’s sweeping victory in the Assembly polls has triggered hectic lobbying within the party, with flex board campaigns, poster wars and demonstrations breaking out in several parts of the state in support of senior leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal.

“The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours,” Muraleedharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The senior leader, however, asserted that flex boards and public demonstrations alone would not determine the leadership issue.

“I will not publicly reveal what I told the high command representatives. I have conveyed the sentiments of the people of my constituency. The opinions expressed by the people were clearly communicated to them,” he said.

“A decision will come at the appropriate time. Seniority is not the sole criterion while selecting the chief minister. The party has not always followed that yardstick,” Muraleedharan added.

According to him, the views of the majority of MLAs and coalition partners would also be crucial as the Congress-led UDF was not a single-party government.

“The views of coalition partners also have to be considered naturally. This is a coalition government,” he said.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph told reporters in New Delhi that the Congress leadership was expected to arrive at a final decision at the earliest.

He said a meeting involving the three senior leaders would be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi at 4 pm.

“I hope a consensus will emerge. We expect a quick decision. The matter has been completely left to the AICC leadership,” Joseph said.