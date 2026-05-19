ETV Bharat / state

Decades-Long Wait Ends For Jalpaiguri Border Residents As Govt Begins Land Transfer For BSF's Fencing

Jalpaiguri: For years, the border has remained open and unguarded. As night deepens, a palpable sense of terror sets in. Whether it involves infiltration attempts, cattle smuggling, or simply the ordeal of waiting at a BSF gate just to return home. These have been the enduring realities for the people living along the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal for decades.

Finally, the new government has offered assurances regarding a major initiative to resolve this long-standing issue. During the very first cabinet meeting—chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—a decision was reached to transfer the necessary land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within the next 45 days to facilitate the construction of a barbed-wire fence along the border.

As news of this administrative decision spread, a wave of relief and optimism swept through the border areas of Jalpaiguri. For a long time, the construction of a barbed-wire fence across vast stretches of the India-Bangladesh border had been stalled due to land disputes, issues regarding land rights, and various administrative hurdles. Consequently, many areas along the frontier have remained completely open and unfenced.

According to BSF sources, the total length of the India-Bangladesh border falling under the jurisdiction of the North Bengal Frontier spans 936.4 kilometres. Of this, 879.074 kilometres constitute the land border, while approximately 53 kilometres consist of rivers and waterways.

Currently, a stretch of over 100 kilometres remains unfenced. Allegations surfaced that construction work had been stalled in various locations—sometimes due to the presence of rivers and canals, and at other times due to complications regarding land acquisition and ownership.

Despite the signing of the Land Boundary Agreement between India and Bangladesh in 2015, numerous residents across five border villages in the Jalpaiguri district did not receive formal land rights. Lacking valid land deeds, these residents remained deprived of essential government services. Furthermore, the fencing project itself could not progress because the necessary land had not yet been formally acquired by the authorities. Administrative sources confirmed that the process of granting land rights has now commenced in several areas, including Barshashi, Naotari Debottar, Paranigram, and Chilagati.

Residents alleged that, taking advantage of the open and unguarded border, the movement of miscreants and criminals from Bangladesh has seen a significant surge over the years. From cattle smuggling to general contraband trafficking, residents of the border areas are exasperated by a host of problems. Consequently, they have one demand: the immediate construction of a barbed-wire fence along the border.