Decades-Long Wait Ends For Jalpaiguri Border Residents As Govt Begins Land Transfer For BSF's Fencing
Residents, who for long found themselves mired in trouble due to the absence of barbed-wire fencing, heaved a sigh of relief now, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 3:33 AM IST|
Updated : May 19, 2026 at 3:49 AM IST
Jalpaiguri: For years, the border has remained open and unguarded. As night deepens, a palpable sense of terror sets in. Whether it involves infiltration attempts, cattle smuggling, or simply the ordeal of waiting at a BSF gate just to return home. These have been the enduring realities for the people living along the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal for decades.
Finally, the new government has offered assurances regarding a major initiative to resolve this long-standing issue. During the very first cabinet meeting—chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—a decision was reached to transfer the necessary land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within the next 45 days to facilitate the construction of a barbed-wire fence along the border.
As news of this administrative decision spread, a wave of relief and optimism swept through the border areas of Jalpaiguri. For a long time, the construction of a barbed-wire fence across vast stretches of the India-Bangladesh border had been stalled due to land disputes, issues regarding land rights, and various administrative hurdles. Consequently, many areas along the frontier have remained completely open and unfenced.
According to BSF sources, the total length of the India-Bangladesh border falling under the jurisdiction of the North Bengal Frontier spans 936.4 kilometres. Of this, 879.074 kilometres constitute the land border, while approximately 53 kilometres consist of rivers and waterways.
Currently, a stretch of over 100 kilometres remains unfenced. Allegations surfaced that construction work had been stalled in various locations—sometimes due to the presence of rivers and canals, and at other times due to complications regarding land acquisition and ownership.
Despite the signing of the Land Boundary Agreement between India and Bangladesh in 2015, numerous residents across five border villages in the Jalpaiguri district did not receive formal land rights. Lacking valid land deeds, these residents remained deprived of essential government services. Furthermore, the fencing project itself could not progress because the necessary land had not yet been formally acquired by the authorities. Administrative sources confirmed that the process of granting land rights has now commenced in several areas, including Barshashi, Naotari Debottar, Paranigram, and Chilagati.
Residents alleged that, taking advantage of the open and unguarded border, the movement of miscreants and criminals from Bangladesh has seen a significant surge over the years. From cattle smuggling to general contraband trafficking, residents of the border areas are exasperated by a host of problems. Consequently, they have one demand: the immediate construction of a barbed-wire fence along the border.
Bimal Roy, a resident of Singpara, said, "Even to cultivate our own land, we are required to notify the BSF. We have to carry documents obtained from the Panchayat office. With so many regulations in place, leading a normal life has become incredibly difficult. The installation of a barbed-wire fence would, at the very least, alleviate these issues."
Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Khudipara, remarked, "Our homes are situated inside the border zone. We have to pass through a barbed-wire gate to reach our village. If we return late at night, we are not permitted to enter. We face difficulties even during weddings or in emergency situations. We want a swift resolution to this matter."
Razzak Ali, a resident of Sipaipara, shared a similar experience. He said, "It is impossible to return home after 9 or 10 pm. On one occasion, when I was delayed in returning from a wedding, the BSF personnel shut the gate. Living along an open border creates a constant sense of anxiety and fear."
Ranjit Rabidas, a local Panchayat member, asserted that the fencing work along the border had been stalled during the tenure of the previous government due to the refusal to hand over land. He noted, "The absence of a barbed-wire fence was giving rise to numerous problems in the border region; infiltration and cattle smuggling were both on the rise. The current government is now taking swift action, which will undoubtedly benefit the common people."
MLA Anantadev Adhikari confirmed that the government is acting in accordance with its pledges. The process of granting land rights to those who currently lack them has already commenced. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar Ghosh, the District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, said, "We have set a target to resolve all land-related issues within 45 days. Work is already underway at various administrative levels. The relevant files regarding South Berubari have been forwarded to the DLRS (Directorate of Land Records and Surveys)."
After enduring years of insecurity, administrative hurdles, and the hardships inherent to life on the border, the local residents are now looking to the future with renewed hope. They are optimistic that the barbed-wire fence will not merely secure the border, but will also transform their daily lives for the better.