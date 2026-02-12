ETV Bharat / state

10 Lakh FIRs, 16 Lakh Arrests And Seizure Of 4.5 Crore Litres Of Liquor In A Decade of Prohibition In Bihar

Patna: Total prohibition in Bihar has witnessed the registration of 10 lakh FIRs and the arrest of 16 lakh people since its imposition in April 2016 till December 31, 2025. Around 4.5 crore litres of illicit liquor and 1.6 lakh vehicles have been seized during this period.

"The government is fully committed to a total prohibition of liquor and drugs. From 2016 to December 31, 2025, 10 lakh cases have been registered, 4.5 crore litres of liquor have been confiscated, 16 lakh people have been arrested, and 1.6 lakh vehicles have been seized," state rural works department minister Ashok Choudhary said.

The data tumbled out as Choudhary responded to a question of MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh in the Bihar Legislative Council during the ongoing budget session. The latter had raised the issue of a rise in the use of other forms of intoxicants, including narcotics, thinners, various forms of glues and other similar substances. He had also demanded action by the Bihar government to address the situation.

"It is true that there has been some increase in the use of thinners and drugs among children, but the government is taking strict action on this front too. We have seized 15,800 kilograms of ganja (marijuana), 240 kilograms of opium, 350 kilograms of charas, and 40,000 litres of cough syrup during this period," Choudhary said.

Another MLC Virendra Narayan Yadav, who represents the Saran graduate constituency, pointed out that addiction, particularly among children, has been on the rise in the entire Ghaghara river basin area, leading up to the border with Uttar Pradesh.

"Dozens of liquor shops have been opened on the Uttar Pradesh side of the border, from where liquor and other intoxicating substances enter Bihar," Virendra said.