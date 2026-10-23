127 Deaths Reported At North Bengal Medical College During Durga Puja
Junior doctors have attributed the high number of deaths to absence of senior doctors while hospital administration blamed it on late-stage referrals from nursing homes.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Siliguri: A major controversy has erupted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after 127 patients, including 12 children, died at the hospital between October 16 and 21. Of this, 24 deaths were recorded as 'unnatural'.
Notably, in 2024 and 2025, the hospital recorded a total of 77 and 94 deaths respectively.
On average, the hospital records 15 deaths per day, which rose to 20 or more during the six-day festive period this time. Around 70 percent of these deaths were reported from the Department of Medicine, sparking widespread concern across north Bengal, a situation reminiscent of the controversy that arose last August following the deaths of 89 children at Malda Medical College.
According to hospital sources, eight patients were declared dead in the emergency department before they could even be examined or formally admitted by a doctor. However, the sharp rise in deaths this year have raised serious questions on the quality of government healthcare services and presence of on-duty doctors during the festive period.
Although a duty roster had been prepared in advance to ensure healthcare services remained uninterrupted during the festive season, there is a growing resentment among the medical staff regarding how so many senior doctors managed to bypass their assigned shifts.
Expressing his frustration over the situation, junior doctor Hiranmoy Ghosh said, "Despite knowing the potential patient load during the festive days, the entire responsibility for the work was placed on the junior doctors. Before the Puja holidays, strict instructions were issued requiring us to adhere strictly to a roster with no possibility of swapping shifts under any circumstances."
Another junior doctor at North Bengal Medical College said, "To what extent was this strictness applied to the senior doctors? When critically ill patients were struggling in the emergency department during the festive period, experienced senior doctors were nowhere to be found. Due to lack of infrastructure and experience, the junior doctors were left to manage on their own, a situation for which the critically ill patients paid the ultimate price."
Meanwhile, hospital authorities dismissed allegations that the high number of deaths was due to medical negligence or absence of senior doctors. Dr Kaushik Ishor, the hospital superintendent, said, "Claims that there was medical negligence or that the recent patient deaths were unusual or unprecedented are baseless and incorrect. I have thoroughly reviewed the data and records for every single death. Most of the deceased had been referred here in extremely critical condition from various private hospitals and nursing homes in the surrounding areas during the festive period."
The superintendent further claimed there was inadequate number of doctors at private nursing homes and local government medical centres during the festival period so instead of taking risks, there was a rush to transfer the critically ill patients to North Bengal Medical College.
"The pressure of such late-stage referrals was particularly high in the Department of Medicine. Many of the patients who arrived here had been suffering from severe, long-standing kidney or liver complications, or had experienced major strokes. Their condition was so critical upon arrival that saving them proved impossible. In many of these cases, the nursing homes actually possessed the facilities and capacity to continue treatment, yet they chose to transfer the patients here simply to evade responsibility," Dr Ishor added.
Dismissing allegations of absence of senior doctors at the hospital, the superintendent said, "The claim that doctors were negligent during the holidays is entirely baseless. We all worked together at the hospital throughout the Puja days, and there was no lapse or shortcoming in the services provided. It is a relief that the number of road accidents during this year's Puja was relatively lower than in the past. However, the influx of critically ill patients transferred here at the last minute from various locations is the sole reason for the rise in the mortality rate."
"To bring smiles to the faces of our patients during the festive days, we arranged special meals. On Ashtami, they were served 'khichuri', 'payesh' (rice pudding), chutney, and 'papad', while on Dashami, the menu included rice, chicken, and chutney," he added.
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