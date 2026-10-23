ETV Bharat / state

127 Deaths Reported At North Bengal Medical College During Durga Puja

Siliguri: A major controversy has erupted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after 127 patients, including 12 children, died at the hospital between October 16 and 21. Of this, 24 deaths were recorded as 'unnatural'.

On average, the hospital records 15 deaths per day, which rose to 20 or more during the six-day festive period this time. Around 70 percent of these deaths were reported from the Department of Medicine, sparking widespread concern across north Bengal, a situation reminiscent of the controversy that arose last August following the deaths of 89 children at Malda Medical College.

According to hospital sources, eight patients were declared dead in the emergency department before they could even be examined or formally admitted by a doctor. However, the sharp rise in deaths this year have raised serious questions on the quality of government healthcare services and presence of on-duty doctors during the festive period.

Although a duty roster had been prepared in advance to ensure healthcare services remained uninterrupted during the festive season, there is a growing resentment among the medical staff regarding how so many senior doctors managed to bypass their assigned shifts.

Expressing his frustration over the situation, junior doctor Hiranmoy Ghosh said, "Despite knowing the potential patient load during the festive days, the entire responsibility for the work was placed on the junior doctors. Before the Puja holidays, strict instructions were issued requiring us to adhere strictly to a roster with no possibility of swapping shifts under any circumstances."

Another junior doctor at North Bengal Medical College said, "To what extent was this strictness applied to the senior doctors? When critically ill patients were struggling in the emergency department during the festive period, experienced senior doctors were nowhere to be found. Due to lack of infrastructure and experience, the junior doctors were left to manage on their own, a situation for which the critically ill patients paid the ultimate price."