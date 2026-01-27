ETV Bharat / state

Deaths Of 16 People In Indore Likely Linked To Contaminated Drinking Water: MP Govt Tells HC

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday told the MP High Court that the deaths of 16 people in Indore's Bhagirathpura area was possibly linked to a month-long outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water. The outbreak in Bhagirathpura began late December, and local residents have claimed at least 28 lives so far.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi is hearing two separate public interest litigations (PILs) filed simultaneously regarding the deaths of several people in Bhagirathpura due to the consumption of contaminated water.

The state government presented an audit report of 23 deaths from the current gastroenteritis epidemic in Bhagirathpura before the bench, suggesting that 16 of these fatalities may have been linked to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water.

The report, prepared by a committee of five experts from the city's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, stated that the deaths of four people in Bhagirathpura were unrelated to the outbreak, while no conclusion could be reached regarding the cause of death of three other people in the area.

During the hearing, the high court sought to know from the state government the scientific basis behind its report. The division bench also expressed surprise at the state government's use of the term "verbal autopsy" in relation to the report, sarcastically stating that it had heard the term for the first time.