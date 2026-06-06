ETV Bharat / state

Deaths Of 8 Lion Cubs Not Caused By ‘Babesia’ But Due To Heat: Gujarat Minister

Ahmedabad: The recent deaths of eight Asiatic lion cubs in Gujarat were not caused by ‘Babesia’ infection or any virus, but due to heat, state Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Saturday. He also said that 12 of the 17 lions that had fallen ill and were quarantined as a precautionary measure have been released into the wild after recovering.

“Eight lion cubs died due to heat and the weakness that heat causes. Those with low immunity died. The Babesia parasite did not cause it,” Modhwadia said.

The deaths of the lion cubs in the Gir sanctuary landscape within a short span had become a cause for concern, and the Babesia parasite was initially suspected to be responsible, he said in a separate video statement.

“Meanwhile, the surrounding area was made pathogen-free by deticking and deworming treatment of approximately 600 lions in the vicinity. Of the 17 lions, which were quite ill and unable to walk, 12 have already been released into the wild,” he said.

The remaining five lions are now healthy and will soon be released into their natural habitat, he said. Modhwadia further said that there have been no recent lion deaths due to any disease, though one lioness succumbed to pregnancy-related complications.