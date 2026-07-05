ETV Bharat / state

Two Buried Alive While Extracting Boulder In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Representational image ( IANS )

Surajpur: In a tragic incident, two workers died after being buried under soil and a massive boulder while extracting a large rock for stone-crushing work at Surajpur in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred in Lanchi village under the Surajpur Kotwali police station area. The boulders were being extracted to break gravel. Initial police investigation revealed that the workers were extracting boulders through illegal mining. However, soil and a large boulder from the mine collapsed, burying the two who died on the spot.