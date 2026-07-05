Two Buried Alive While Extracting Boulder In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
The incident occurred in Lanchi village under the Surajpur Kotwali police station area. The boulders were being extracted to break gravel.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Surajpur: In a tragic incident, two workers died after being buried under soil and a massive boulder while extracting a large rock for stone-crushing work at Surajpur in Chhattisgarh.
The incident occurred in Lanchi village under the Surajpur Kotwali police station area. The boulders were being extracted to break gravel.
Initial police investigation revealed that the workers were extracting boulders through illegal mining. However, soil and a large boulder from the mine collapsed, burying the two who died on the spot.
Following the accident, panic gripped the spot. Nearby villagers and eyewitnesses immediately rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue the workers. Locals removed the soil and stones with considerable effort, but by then both had died. Villagers said the deceased had been warned against such illegal mining, as a major accident could occur at any time. Despite this, they ignored the warnings and continued mining, resulting in the mishap.
"The matter is being investigated, and after the postmortem, further action will be taken as per the rules. It will also be investigated under whose protection the illegal mining was taking place at the site of the accident," said Suryakant Rai, Tehsildar, Surajpur
As soon as the incident was reported, Kotwali police and administrative officials arrived at the spot. Police took possession of the bodies, initiated Panchnama proceedings, and sent them for postmortem. This tragic incident has once again raised serious questions about illegal mining in the district.
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