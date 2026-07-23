ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood: 10 People Die In One Day, Over 6.53 Lakh Affected In 11 Districts

Guwahati: Assam reeled under intense floods on Wednesday that hit 11 of its districts, affecting 6.53 lakh people and killing 10 people in one day, with no respite in sight as the weather department warned of more rains over the next few days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 people lost their lives in the deluge in 24 hours since Tuesday midnight. With these, the death toll in this year's floods has increased to 41. One person died in Guwahati earlier. Sivasagar and Jorhat districts reported three deaths each, followed by two fatalities in Charaideo and one each in Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji, it stated.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange Alert' on Wednesday, asking people to be prepared for calamity, and a 'Yellow Alert' for the next four days as it predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rains at isolated places.

The daily flood report of ASDMA said that more than 6,53,100 people have been affected in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon districts.