ETV Bharat / state

Toll In Explosion At OIL Facility In Assam Rises To Three

Dibrugarh: The toll in the explosion at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Assam's Dibrugarh district rose to three on Saturday after two more people succumbed to burn injuries, officials said. An engineer died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh, while a worker breathed his last at a hospital in Guwahati. Another person died on Friday.

A fire broke out on Friday following an explosion during maintenance work at OIL's intermediate tank farm in Tengakhat, according to a statement issued by the public sector undertaking. An intermediate tank farm is a facility where petroleum products are temporarily stored in tanks before being transferred for further processing or transportation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed his principal secretary to be in touch with OIL chairman-cum-managing director to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and adequate compensation for the families of those who tragically lost their lives, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a social media post.

"As per the directions of CM Dr. @himantabiswa, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has been in touch with the Chairman and Managing Director of @OilIndiaLimited regarding the explosion and fire at the Tengakhat Tank Farm in Dibrugarh district," the CMO said in a post on 'X'.

''The CMD, OIL, has been urged to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and adequate compensation for the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Oil India Limited has assured a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause and appropriate compensation for the affected families,'' the CMO added.

The CMO also extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured. OIL on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 5 lakh to each injured person.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the chief minister are closely monitoring the situation, PSU said.

A worker of Spectron Engineering Private Limited, a company engaged by OIL, died at a Guwahati hospital where he was taken after his condition became very critical, an official said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rupam Gohain.

The death of the engineer, identified as Tapas Jyoti Gogoi, was confirmed by the company's area manager Kamal Phukan on Saturday. Gogoi, a resident of N Gali in Milan Nagar of Dibrugarh, and Gohain were among the six workers who sustained burn injuries in the explosion.