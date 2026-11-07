Toll In Explosion At OIL Facility In Assam Rises To Three
Oil India Limited announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased
By PTI
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Dibrugarh: The toll in the explosion at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Assam's Dibrugarh district rose to three on Saturday after two more people succumbed to burn injuries, officials said. An engineer died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh, while a worker breathed his last at a hospital in Guwahati. Another person died on Friday.
A fire broke out on Friday following an explosion during maintenance work at OIL's intermediate tank farm in Tengakhat, according to a statement issued by the public sector undertaking. An intermediate tank farm is a facility where petroleum products are temporarily stored in tanks before being transferred for further processing or transportation.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed his principal secretary to be in touch with OIL chairman-cum-managing director to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and adequate compensation for the families of those who tragically lost their lives, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a social media post.
"As per the directions of CM Dr. @himantabiswa, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has been in touch with the Chairman and Managing Director of @OilIndiaLimited regarding the explosion and fire at the Tengakhat Tank Farm in Dibrugarh district," the CMO said in a post on 'X'.
''The CMD, OIL, has been urged to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and adequate compensation for the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Oil India Limited has assured a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause and appropriate compensation for the affected families,'' the CMO added.
The CMO also extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured. OIL on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 5 lakh to each injured person.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the chief minister are closely monitoring the situation, PSU said.
A worker of Spectron Engineering Private Limited, a company engaged by OIL, died at a Guwahati hospital where he was taken after his condition became very critical, an official said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rupam Gohain.
The death of the engineer, identified as Tapas Jyoti Gogoi, was confirmed by the company's area manager Kamal Phukan on Saturday. Gogoi, a resident of N Gali in Milan Nagar of Dibrugarh, and Gohain were among the six workers who sustained burn injuries in the explosion.
The injured workers were initially taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. "Subsequently, Gogoi had been taken to a private hospital in Dibrugarh and Gohain had been admitted to a Guwahati hospital," the official said.
Gogoi, who sustained around 70 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries around 3 am on Saturday, his elder brother said. He had been working with the company for the past 13 years. He is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter.
Three of the injured workers remain in critical condition, another official said. A total of nine workers were present at the site when the accident took place on Friday, and seven of them sustained injuries, with one of the injured workers succumbing to his injuries, an official statement said.
The person who died on Friday was identified as Raju Dutta. Meanwhile, Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called OIL CMD Ranjit Rath to take stock of the situation.
Sonowal urged the CMD to ensure the best medical treatment for those injured in the incident and to take all necessary measures without delay, the company release said. The Union minister, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Dibrugarh, also called for appropriate compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.
Sonowal advocated a high-level inquiry by the authorities concerned to establish the exact cause of the fire and bring all aspects surrounding the incident to light, the release added.
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One Dead, Five Injured In Explosion And Fire At Oil India Tank Farm In Assam's Dibrugarh