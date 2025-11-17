Death Toll In Stone Quarry Collapse In Uttar Pradesh Climbs To 4
Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Sonbhadra: Three more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a stone quarry that collapsed in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll to four, an official said on Monday. District Magistrate, Sonbhadra, Badrinath Singh, said the bodies were recovered on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Obra Police Station Officer Vijay Chaurasia said that a total of four workers' bodies have been recovered so far. "The rescue operation is underway," Chaurasia said. The bodies were recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. The quarry collapsed on Saturday evening inside the Krishna Mining Works in Billi Markundi village", officials said.
According to officials, there is a possibility that 12 to 15 people were trapped under the stones. Heavy machinery and specialised rescue personnel were used to remove the debris and widen the access route to the collapsed area.
Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma had said they were informed about the incident at around 4.30 PM on Saturday. The caller said several workers were buried under debris after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed.
The police have booked the owner of Krishna Mining Works and his business partners, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra, on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Parsoi Tola, who said his two brothers were trapped under the rubble, the SP said.
The three accused are yet to be arrested. Samajwadi Party's Robertsganj MP, Chotelal Kharwar, alleged that the mine was illegally run by the mafia in collusion with local police. (With PTI Inputs)
