Death Toll In Stone Quarry Collapse In Uttar Pradesh Climbs To 4

In this image received on Nov. 16, 2025, Rescue operation underway after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed, in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. Around 10 people are feared trapped, and one body has been recovered so far. ( PTI )

Sonbhadra: Three more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a stone quarry that collapsed in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll to four, an official said on Monday. District Magistrate, Sonbhadra, Badrinath Singh, said the bodies were recovered on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Obra Police Station Officer Vijay Chaurasia said that a total of four workers' bodies have been recovered so far. "The rescue operation is underway," Chaurasia said. The bodies were recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. The quarry collapsed on Saturday evening inside the Krishna Mining Works in Billi Markundi village", officials said.

According to officials, there is a possibility that 12 to 15 people were trapped under the stones. Heavy machinery and specialised rescue personnel were used to remove the debris and widen the access route to the collapsed area.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma had said they were informed about the incident at around 4.30 PM on Saturday. The caller said several workers were buried under debris after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed.