Death Toll In Blast At 'Illegal' Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu Rises To Five
The explosion occurred at the firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Virudhunagar: The death toll in the explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has risen to five with another worker succumbing to his injuries at a hospital here on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified Ramachandran (39). He passed away while undergoing treatment at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted with severe burn injuries on Sunday.
Four persons had died on Sunday when the explosion took place in a tin-roofed structure in the Chengamalapatti area, where crackers were allegedly being manufactured illegally.
The deceased, identified as Ram Prakash (32), the owner of the unit; Innasi Muthu (44); Ayyapparaja (37) and Pandithurai (35), were allegedly engaged in making firecrackers when the explosion sparked a fire, killing all of them.
All the deceased persons are from Chengamalapatti, Meenampatti, and Naranapuram areas.
The fire department personnel battled the blaze for a long time to bring it under control.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the shed had been erected six months ago, while the illegal manufacture of firecrackers is believed to have begun only about a week ago.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident after registering a case at the Sivakasi East Police Station in this connection. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are likely to be known after the police investigation is completed.
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