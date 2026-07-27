ETV Bharat / state

Death Toll In Blast At 'Illegal' Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu Rises To Five

The explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. ( ETV Bharat )

Virudhunagar: The death toll in the explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has risen to five with another worker succumbing to his injuries at a hospital here on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified Ramachandran (39). He passed away while undergoing treatment at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted with severe burn injuries on Sunday.

Four persons had died on Sunday when the explosion took place in a tin-roofed structure in the Chengamalapatti area, where crackers were allegedly being manufactured illegally.

The deceased, identified as Ram Prakash (32), the owner of the unit; Innasi Muthu (44); Ayyapparaja (37) and Pandithurai (35), were allegedly engaged in making firecrackers when the explosion sparked a fire, killing all of them.

All the deceased persons are from Chengamalapatti, Meenampatti, and Naranapuram areas.