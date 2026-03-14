ETV Bharat / state

Death Toll In Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Case Rises To 16 As Two Children Succumb

Rajamahendravaram: The death toll in the tragic milk adulteration in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram has risen to 16 with two more victims, both children, succumbing on Friday as per officials.

The incident, which first came to light on the 16th of last month, continues to cast a shadow over the city as several victims remain in critical condition despite intensive medical treatment.

According to officials, two more victims died on Friday, even as doctors continue efforts to save the lives of others who consumed the contaminated milk. The fresh victims have been identified as Manohar, 6 and Jaikruth Raj, 3.

Five more patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, including a five-month-old infant and a two-year-old child. All the patients are reportedly in emergency wards, placed on ventilator support and undergoing dialysis due to severe organ damage caused by the toxic substance.

Doctors said the poisonous chemical had already caused irreversible damage to vital organs, making treatment extremely difficult. Among the victims who lost their lives are two children, Manohar (6) and Jaikruth Raj (3), whose deaths have deeply saddened the local community.