Death Toll In Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Case Rises To 16 As Two Children Succumb
The fresh victims are both children aged 3 and 6 after the incident first came to light on the 16th of last month.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: The death toll in the tragic milk adulteration in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram has risen to 16 with two more victims, both children, succumbing on Friday as per officials.
The incident, which first came to light on the 16th of last month, continues to cast a shadow over the city as several victims remain in critical condition despite intensive medical treatment.
According to officials, two more victims died on Friday, even as doctors continue efforts to save the lives of others who consumed the contaminated milk. The fresh victims have been identified as Manohar, 6 and Jaikruth Raj, 3.
Five more patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, including a five-month-old infant and a two-year-old child. All the patients are reportedly in emergency wards, placed on ventilator support and undergoing dialysis due to severe organ damage caused by the toxic substance.
Doctors said the poisonous chemical had already caused irreversible damage to vital organs, making treatment extremely difficult. Among the victims who lost their lives are two children, Manohar (6) and Jaikruth Raj (3), whose deaths have deeply saddened the local community.
Tests by health authorities have revealed that the contamination involved ethylene glycol, a highly toxic chemical. The milk was allegedly supplied by a vendor identified as Ganeswara Rao from Narsapuram in Korukonda mandal, who has been arrested by the police. The incident surfaced after four members of the same family were admitted to hospital with severe symptoms, prompting doctors to investigate the cause.
Medical tests showed serum creatinine levels ranging from 8 to 11, indicating serious kidney damage among the victims. Treatment has been carried out under the supervision of noted nephrologist Dr. Raviraj, while specialists from Hyderabad also visited the hospitals to review the cases and suggest treatment measures.
Officials said that around 65 milk vendors from surrounding areas supply milk to Rajamahendravaram city, and the adulteration scandal has severely affected the trade. Authorities are now stressing the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms and stricter food safety checks to prevent such incidents.
Experts have also called for public awareness campaigns to educate consumers on identifying adulterated milk and reporting suspicious products. They say that regular inspections of milk supply chains and strict enforcement of food safety regulations are essential to avoid tragedies of this nature in the future.
The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding stringent action against those responsible for the adulteration that has claimed so many innocent lives.
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