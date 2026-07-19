Gujarat: Chandipura Virus Toll Climbs To 13 After Jamnagar Toddler's Death
Two more children are under treatment at GG Hospital as health officials await test reports from Pune.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Jamnagar: The Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat led to the death of a two-year-old boy in Jamnagar.
This recent death raises the state’s total fatalities to 13 and increases worries about the virus spreading to other areas. Previous cases of the Chandipura virus have been reported in Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Kheda, and Gandhinagar.
The two-year-old, who lived in the Ravi Park area, fell ill and was taken to the GG Hospital in Jamnagar in critical condition. He was admitted to the pediatric ICU, where doctors provided intensive care treatment. Despite their efforts, he passed away at around 6.30 pm. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after receiving laboratory test results.
Dr. Sonal Shah, a pediatrician at GG Hospital, told ETV Bharat that the child had symptoms suggesting a possible Chandipura virus infection, but they are still waiting for the laboratory report.
“Only after we receive the result of the sample sent to the Pune lab can we confirm if the child died from the Chandipura virus or another cause,” Dr Shah said.
At the same time, two other children are being treated at GG Hospital for suspected symptoms of the Chandipura virus. Their samples have also been sent for testing, and doctors are monitoring their conditions closely as they await the results. Health authorities are urging parents to stay alert, noting that the Chandipura virus mainly affects young children and spreads through sandfly bites.
"Parents should seek immediate medical care if a child shows sudden high fever, vomiting, or becomes unconscious. Early treatment at the nearest government hospital is crucial," health officials said.
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