ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Chandipura Virus Toll Climbs To 13 After Jamnagar Toddler's Death

Jamnagar: The Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat led to the death of a two-year-old boy in Jamnagar.

This recent death raises the state’s total fatalities to 13 and increases worries about the virus spreading to other areas. Previous cases of the Chandipura virus have been reported in Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Kheda, and Gandhinagar.

The two-year-old, who lived in the Ravi Park area, fell ill and was taken to the GG Hospital in Jamnagar in critical condition. He was admitted to the pediatric ICU, where doctors provided intensive care treatment. Despite their efforts, he passed away at around 6.30 pm. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after receiving laboratory test results.

Dr. Sonal Shah, a pediatrician at GG Hospital, told ETV Bharat that the child had symptoms suggesting a possible Chandipura virus infection, but they are still waiting for the laboratory report.