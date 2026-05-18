ETV Bharat / state

Death Toll At Char Dham Yatra Mounts To 55 In 29 Days

Dehradun: The death of 55 devotees in the 29 days of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra has turned into a worry for the Uttarakhand health department.

According to information from the state emergency operation centre, the fatalities were due primarily to cardiac arrest and health-related complications. Of these fatalities, the highest number of 30 deaths occurred along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. Additionally, 10 devotees lost their lives on the Badrinath Dham route, eight on the Yamunotri Dham route, and seven on the Gangotri Dham route. On Sunday, two pilgrims died along the Kedarnath route.

Health minister Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being considered with utmost seriousness to curb the rising death toll among pilgrims. Before the commencement of the yatra, the health department had issued health advisories in various languages, urging pilgrims suffering from heart conditions, hypertension, or diabetes to proceed only after undergoing a thorough medical examination.

So far, a total of 15,63,672 pilgrims have visited the famous four shrines, which is expected to reach approximately 2.5 crore before the onset of monsoon in Uttarakhand. The influx of pilgrims continued despite adverse weather conditions involving rain and snowfall at the shrines during this period.

Meanwhile, the gates of the world-renowned Rudranath Temple in Chamoli, revered as the Fourth Kedar, were opened on Monday for devotees amid elaborate Vedic rituals, chanting of mantras, and traditional religious ceremonies.