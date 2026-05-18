Death Toll At Char Dham Yatra Mounts To 55 In 29 Days
Health minister Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being considered with utmost seriousness to curb the rising death toll. Two Kedarnath pilgrims died on Sunday.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Dehradun: The death of 55 devotees in the 29 days of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra has turned into a worry for the Uttarakhand health department.
According to information from the state emergency operation centre, the fatalities were due primarily to cardiac arrest and health-related complications. Of these fatalities, the highest number of 30 deaths occurred along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. Additionally, 10 devotees lost their lives on the Badrinath Dham route, eight on the Yamunotri Dham route, and seven on the Gangotri Dham route. On Sunday, two pilgrims died along the Kedarnath route.
Health minister Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being considered with utmost seriousness to curb the rising death toll among pilgrims. Before the commencement of the yatra, the health department had issued health advisories in various languages, urging pilgrims suffering from heart conditions, hypertension, or diabetes to proceed only after undergoing a thorough medical examination.
So far, a total of 15,63,672 pilgrims have visited the famous four shrines, which is expected to reach approximately 2.5 crore before the onset of monsoon in Uttarakhand. The influx of pilgrims continued despite adverse weather conditions involving rain and snowfall at the shrines during this period.
Meanwhile, the gates of the world-renowned Rudranath Temple in Chamoli, revered as the Fourth Kedar, were opened on Monday for devotees amid elaborate Vedic rituals, chanting of mantras, and traditional religious ceremonies.
A large number of devotees, saints, and residents gathered to witness the grand spiritual occasion. As the gates of the temple opened, the entire Himalayan valley echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Baba Rudranath", creating an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual fervour.
The sacred Rudranath Temple holds a special place among the revered Panch Kedar shrines, where Lord Shiva is worshipped in his Ekanan Swaroop, or facial manifestation. Situated amid the majestic Himalayan peaks, the temple is renowned for its spiritual significance, breathtaking natural beauty, and mystical aura.
With the opening of the temple gates, regular prayers and religious rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva will now continue for the next six months. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to visit the shrine during this period to seek blessings and witness the rare manifestation of Lord Shiva at the temple.
The Rudranath pilgrimage is also known for its challenging yet scenic trekking route through rugged mountain trails and dense alpine landscapes. The journey offers devotees a unique blend of spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. With the ceremonial opening of the shrine, this year's annual Rudranath pilgrimage has officially commenced.
The Panch Kedar comprises five major temples dedicated to Lord Shiva located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. According to Hindu mythology, the temples were established by the Pandava brothers, who sought redemption after the Kurukshetra war.
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