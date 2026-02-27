ETV Bharat / state

2020 Murder Of BJP Leader And Family: Madhya Pradesh Man Gets Death Sentence

By Amit Chourasia

Mandla: In a significant decision, a local court in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced the accused in the infamous 2020 Maneri murder case of Mandla district to death for brutally killing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Rajendra Soni, and five members of his family, including two minors, with an axe and a sword.

After convicting the accused, Harish Soni, in the case, the Additional Sessions Court of Niwas, Praveen Kumar Sinha, pronounced the death sentence on Thursday.

According to the Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO), Ujjwala Uikey, Harish and the other accused attacked the BJP leader and his family with an axe and sword in the village of Maneri, under the Bijadandi police station limits. “Six people, including Rajendra and two minor children, died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured,” she said.