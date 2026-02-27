2020 Murder Of BJP Leader And Family: Madhya Pradesh Man Gets Death Sentence
The Additional Sessions Court deemed the six murders “the rarest of the rare” and sentenced the main accused, Harish Soni, to death.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
By Amit Chourasia
Mandla: In a significant decision, a local court in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced the accused in the infamous 2020 Maneri murder case of Mandla district to death for brutally killing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Rajendra Soni, and five members of his family, including two minors, with an axe and a sword.
After convicting the accused, Harish Soni, in the case, the Additional Sessions Court of Niwas, Praveen Kumar Sinha, pronounced the death sentence on Thursday.
According to the Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO), Ujjwala Uikey, Harish and the other accused attacked the BJP leader and his family with an axe and sword in the village of Maneri, under the Bijadandi police station limits. “Six people, including Rajendra and two minor children, died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured,” she said.
Following the incident, police immediately arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, Harish Soni, who is the deceased Rajendra’s relative, in an injured state, while the second accused, Santosh Soni, had died in the act.
Following the incident, police promptly rushed to the spot and arrested Harish Soni, a relative of the deceased Rajendra, in an injured state. The second accused, Santosh Soni, died at the scene.
After a lengthy judicial process, witness statements, and the examination of evidence, the court deemed the murders “the rarest of the rare” and sentenced the main accused, Harish Soni, to death.
Uikey said the verdict, delivered after nearly six years, has brought justice to the victims’ families and sent a strong message about the justice system throughout the region.
Also Read