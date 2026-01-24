ETV Bharat / state

Death Penalty Cannot Be Imposed For A Murder Committed Due To Mental Illness: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday ruled that a mother suffering from chronic mental illness, who killed her own daughter while in a state where she was unaware of her actions and their consequences, cannot be held responsible for the act.

The court overturned the death sentence imposed by the lower court on Bhanothu Bharathi alias Lasya alias Bujji, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and killed her seven-month-old daughter in Suryapet district, believing it would remove a curse related to snakes.

However, considering her past behaviour and deeming it dangerous to release her into society, the court ordered her to be shifted to Erragadda Mental Hospital. The High Court set aside the lower court's judgment imposing the death penalty on the mother.

In April 2025, the Suryapet court sentenced Bharathi to death for killing her infant daughter by slitting her throat and tongue in Mekalapati Thanda, Mothe mandal, on April 15, 2021.

A division bench comprising Justice K. Lakshman and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy heard the appeals filed by the district court seeking confirmation of the sentence and by Bharathi requesting its cancellation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench observed that there were discrepancies in the statements given by the husband and his brother, who filed the complaint against the accused.