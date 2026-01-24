Death Penalty Cannot Be Imposed For A Murder Committed Due To Mental Illness: Telangana High Court
The High Court declared the mother who killed her child not guilty. It said the woman should be sent to Erragadda Mental Hospital.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday ruled that a mother suffering from chronic mental illness, who killed her own daughter while in a state where she was unaware of her actions and their consequences, cannot be held responsible for the act.
The court overturned the death sentence imposed by the lower court on Bhanothu Bharathi alias Lasya alias Bujji, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and killed her seven-month-old daughter in Suryapet district, believing it would remove a curse related to snakes.
However, considering her past behaviour and deeming it dangerous to release her into society, the court ordered her to be shifted to Erragadda Mental Hospital. The High Court set aside the lower court's judgment imposing the death penalty on the mother.
In April 2025, the Suryapet court sentenced Bharathi to death for killing her infant daughter by slitting her throat and tongue in Mekalapati Thanda, Mothe mandal, on April 15, 2021.
A division bench comprising Justice K. Lakshman and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy heard the appeals filed by the district court seeking confirmation of the sentence and by Bharathi requesting its cancellation.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench observed that there were discrepancies in the statements given by the husband and his brother, who filed the complaint against the accused.
"The statement of her father-in-law, who was bedridden at the time of the incident, was not recorded. Her husband retracted his previous statement. Initially, Bharati loved her classmate, but her parents refused and married her to someone else. After she divorced him, they arranged for her to marry her classmate," the bench said.
"There are statements indicating that rituals were performed because she was believed to have a 'serpent curse'. Although she received mental health treatment before her second marriage, she stopped taking the medication. Even after the second marriage, her husband took her to a psychiatrist. There is clear evidence that she suffered from a chronic illness and was mentally unwell at the time of the incident. Her statement that the baby appeared to her like a snake indicates her illness," the bench further said.
"The lower court conducted the trial without considering this illness or obtaining reports from doctors. The murder occurred during the postpartum period when she was physically weak. This phase is medically recognised as a period of high stress. Furthermore, this court obtained a report from a team of mental health experts," it said.
"According to that report, it was proven that the accused was suffering from a mental illness. The death penalty should be imposed only in the rarest of cases. In the present case, due to severe mental illness, not knowing what she was doing at the time, and her lack of a criminal record, the accused is entitled to protection under the law," the bench explained.
Bharati was acquitted by the Telangana High Court.
