Death of Relationships: Lives Lost, Family Sanctity Shattered

Lucknow: In a year when Uttar Pradesh grappled with violent crime, some of the most disturbing cases were not about strangers or organised gangs, but about families imploding from within — where trust collapsed, blood ties snapped, and relationships ended not in separation but in death.

Police records, post-mortem reports and court proceedings across districts told variations of the same story of relationships curdling into hostility and private disputes turning fatal.

One of the most chilling cases surfaced in September when police in Sambhal uncovered what they described as an "insurance mafia" operating from within a family.

It was alleged that Vishal Singhal killed his parents years apart and later his ex-wife, to claim insurance payouts exceeding Rs 50 crore. His mother's death in 2017 and his father's death in April this year were projected as road accidents and quietly closed at the time.

It was only after a woman from Meerut approached police that the pattern emerged – 64 insurance policies, staged accidents and deaths spread over eight years, all allegedly orchestrated by the son.

"The motive was money, but the betrayal was of a different order," a police officer involved in the probe said privately. Barely months later, another horror unfolded in Jaunpur, where a retired railway employee and his wife were killed by their own son.

In Ahmadpur village, on December 8, Ambesh allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death with a pestle after a fight over money. When his father tried to intervene and alert the police, he too was killed. The bodies were dismembered and dumped in the Gomti River. For days, the accused misled family members before confessing.

If money fractured families, marriage too proved volatile. In Varanasi, 26-year-old Aarti Pal was allegedly beaten to death by her husband just a week after their wedding in May. In another case from the city, Rahul Mishra, 30, died by suicide in December, leaving behind a video accusing his wife, her alleged lover and his mother-in-law of harassment.

Police booked the three for abetment of suicide. Property disputes turned deadly in Ghazipur in July, when Abhay Yadav allegedly hacked his parents and sister to death after discovering that a piece of land that he thought must go to him had been transferred to his sister.