Final Goodbye: CRPF IED Expert K9 'Susan' Dies Of Illness In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

"Susan was an important member of our battalion who not only displayed courage in anti-Naxal operations but also stood by the jawans in all situations," Sunil Bhawar, Commandant of 231 Battalion, CRPF.

Susan was given a befitting farewell at CRPF's 231 Battalion headquarters in Sukma district on the day. Her body was wrapped in the Tricolor and carried by the officers and jawans.

A trained sniffer dog of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Susan was an IED expert and helped defuse thousands of IEDs in the Naxal-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.

Bastar : Susan saved countless lives but lost her battle to illness here on Wednesday.

Susan was a member of the K-9 unit of CRPF. The K-9 unit plays an important role in the internal security system of the country. Susan was a bitch of Belgian Shepherd breed. Susan's health deteriorated during a search operation launched in the forest of Sukma on October 13.

She was evacuated from the forest and admitted to the veterinary hospital. But Susan lost the battle to the disease. Earlier, CRPF's search dog 'Rolo' had died in an attack by bees in Karregutta Hills of Bastar. After the death of K9 Rolo, the CRPF accorded him a guard of honor.

Susan's corpse being carried by officers and personnel of CRPF (ETV Bharat)

Rolo was posthumously awarded the Commendation Medal by the Director General of CRPF for his bravery. During a search operation on April 27, CRPF and police were conducting a search operation in Karregutta forests. During this time, bees attacked Rolo's team. Rolo's handler covered him with a polythene sheet.

But the bees sneaked inside the polythene sheet where they stung Rolo several times. Rolo emerged out of the cover while writhing in pain and that was probably his biggest mistake. As soon as Rollo came out, a large swarm of bees stung Rollo several times. Rolo was taken to a veterinary doctor but it was too late.

Rollo was posted in the 228th Battalion. According to veterinary doctors, Rolo suffered anaphylactic shock after being stung by bees.