ETV Bharat / state

Death Of 2 Children In Stray Dog Attack In Gujarat Village Leaves People 'Terrorised'

Amreli: Less than a week after a seven-year-old boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs in the Khan Khijadiya area of Amreli district in Gujarat, local villagers have sought action to control the menace of stray animals.

Last Wednesday, the seven-year-old boy, Romit, was killed in the Khan Khijadiya area in a canine attack.

Recalling the incident, Maganbhai Baria, father of the deceased, said that he was shocked after seeing his son being attacked by a pack of 4 to 5 dogs. The child was alone when canines pounced on him and inflicted severe injuries, he added.

"When I went to the water pump, my sons were sleeping on a cot in the field. The landowner on whose farm I lived called out to me and asked where his sons had gone. When I returned, I found that four stray dogs had attacked and killed one of my sons, while one of my daughters had hidden inside a drum," said Baria, who works as a farm labourer.

After the canine attack, the local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the boy, but by the time they arrived, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

According to villagers, in the last 20 to 25 days, a pack of dogs has attacked four children in the ​​Vadali tehsil, resulting in the death of two of them.