Death Of 2 Children In Stray Dog Attack In Gujarat Village Leaves People 'Terrorised'
In less than a month, stray dog attacks killed two children in the Khan Khijadiya area of Gujarat, creating an atmosphere of fear
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Amreli: Less than a week after a seven-year-old boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs in the Khan Khijadiya area of Amreli district in Gujarat, local villagers have sought action to control the menace of stray animals.
Last Wednesday, the seven-year-old boy, Romit, was killed in the Khan Khijadiya area in a canine attack.
Recalling the incident, Maganbhai Baria, father of the deceased, said that he was shocked after seeing his son being attacked by a pack of 4 to 5 dogs. The child was alone when canines pounced on him and inflicted severe injuries, he added.
"When I went to the water pump, my sons were sleeping on a cot in the field. The landowner on whose farm I lived called out to me and asked where his sons had gone. When I returned, I found that four stray dogs had attacked and killed one of my sons, while one of my daughters had hidden inside a drum," said Baria, who works as a farm labourer.
After the canine attack, the local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the boy, but by the time they arrived, he had already succumbed to his injuries.
According to villagers, in the last 20 to 25 days, a pack of dogs has attacked four children in the Vadali tehsil, resulting in the death of two of them.
The incidents of repeated dog attacks have created an atmosphere of fear in Khan Khijadiya and adjacent villages. According to local residents, the same pack of dogs had previously attacked three other children, one of whom lost his life.
Local residents have urged the authorities to take steps to deal with the dog menace. Due to the rising number of incidents of attacks, parents are now afraid to let their young children step out of their homes, especially in the evening hours. As soon as dusk falls, the villagers huddle inside their homes, which leaves life paralysed in Khan Khijadiya and surrounding areas.
According to villagers, they have made complaints to the local administration several times, but to no avail. Local residents have said that the government can handle the crisis by capturing the stray dogs and taking them to "a safe facility."
Residents have urged the authorities to send a team of veterinarians to the area to curb the canine menace and have stated that if concrete action is not taken, the lives of children would be at risk.
When contacted, Wadia tehsildar, Y.N. Barad, said that following reports of dog attacks in the area, teams at both the tehsil and district level were contacted and instructed to take immediate action. "Today, in the Khan Khijadiya area, the team has so far captured two dogs, while the search for another dog remains underway," the official said.
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