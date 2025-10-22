ETV Bharat / state

Losing Lives For Likes? Death Of 15-Year-Old Odisha Boy Ignites Concerns Over Social Media Fad, Reels Addiction

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: It must have been a black Tuesday for the parents of a 15-year-old boy from Puri who lost his life after being hit by a speeding train near Janakdeipur railway station while attempting to record a reel on his mobile phone. The deceased, Biswajeet Sahu of Mangalaghat, was on his way back with his mother after visiting the Dakshina Kali Temple when he decided to make a reel close to the railway tracks and the rest became history.

Probably the incident would haunt the parents of the child till they live, but such recurring instances over a period of time have not changed much among the GenZ hooked to the screens for hours - either enjoying the reels or making them for instant gratification.

But the fatal accident has once again drawn attention to the alarming trend of youths risking their lives for social media popularity. Psychiatrists and psychologists have expressed deep concern over instances of the growing obsession among youngsters to create viral content, even if it is at the expense of their own safety.

“The pressure to go viral, gather likes, and grow followers is making youngsters take chances that can cost them their lives,” said Prof. Suvendu Narayan Mishra, a leading psychiatrist at SUM Hospital. “It actually starts as a fun idea but many times goes awry. Many forget that real life is not about creating a movie scene. The need for validation is the common cause behind such events,” he said, adding that most online videos are edited, rehearsed, staged or morphed many at times - yet people try to replicate them in real life.

Explaining that no viral trend is worth dying for, he advises that social media should only exist to inspire creativity, but not put life in danger.

The Puri tragedy is not an isolated case. Over the past few months, several similar incidents have been reported from across Odisha:

• In August 2025, a 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Kundu was swept away by the Duduma waterfalls in Koraput while filming a reel.

• In September, a mother-daughter duo in Bhubaneswar was run over by a speeding vehicle while making a social media video on a busy road.