Losing Lives For Likes? Death Of 15-Year-Old Odisha Boy Ignites Concerns Over Social Media Fad, Reels Addiction
Experts say the chase for validation on social media is costing lives and the latest Puri incident is another grim reminder to exercise caution.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: It must have been a black Tuesday for the parents of a 15-year-old boy from Puri who lost his life after being hit by a speeding train near Janakdeipur railway station while attempting to record a reel on his mobile phone. The deceased, Biswajeet Sahu of Mangalaghat, was on his way back with his mother after visiting the Dakshina Kali Temple when he decided to make a reel close to the railway tracks and the rest became history.
Probably the incident would haunt the parents of the child till they live, but such recurring instances over a period of time have not changed much among the GenZ hooked to the screens for hours - either enjoying the reels or making them for instant gratification.
But the fatal accident has once again drawn attention to the alarming trend of youths risking their lives for social media popularity. Psychiatrists and psychologists have expressed deep concern over instances of the growing obsession among youngsters to create viral content, even if it is at the expense of their own safety.
“The pressure to go viral, gather likes, and grow followers is making youngsters take chances that can cost them their lives,” said Prof. Suvendu Narayan Mishra, a leading psychiatrist at SUM Hospital. “It actually starts as a fun idea but many times goes awry. Many forget that real life is not about creating a movie scene. The need for validation is the common cause behind such events,” he said, adding that most online videos are edited, rehearsed, staged or morphed many at times - yet people try to replicate them in real life.
Explaining that no viral trend is worth dying for, he advises that social media should only exist to inspire creativity, but not put life in danger.
The Puri tragedy is not an isolated case. Over the past few months, several similar incidents have been reported from across Odisha:
• In August 2025, a 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Kundu was swept away by the Duduma waterfalls in Koraput while filming a reel.
• In September, a mother-daughter duo in Bhubaneswar was run over by a speeding vehicle while making a social media video on a busy road.
In each case, experts say, the common reasons are peer pressure, thrill-seeking, and the illusion of instant fame.
Mental health expert Anuradha Mohapatra, founder of Manam Foundation, said that the compulsion to make reels stems from deeper emotional needs. “Youngsters crave for recognition. Because they want to express their identity and be seen and heard by a large audience. The fear of missing out (FOMO) and the thrill of escaping boredom push them into risking their lives with stunts,” she explained.
Mohapatra added that the likes, comments, shares on social media act like dopamine triggers, encouraging repeated risk-taking behaviour. “It is not just entertainment anymore. For many, it is validation, identity, and self-worth which they seek from an unreal world,” she added.
Highlighting another bad impact of social media fad, Prof. Namita Mohanty, retired professor, Department of Psychology at Utkal University, said “reel mania” distorts decision-making skills and emotional balance among the young.
“In their race for likes and positive comments, youngsters do not hesitate to take life-risks. The digital world is seriously affecting mindfulness. They ignore safety, and their impulse control weakens. We are losing bright, promising lives to this illusion of online fame,” she said.
Experts advise that it is time digital literacy and mental health awareness were woven into school education and family conversations.
Speaking on the importance of recognising and addressing unmet emotional needs, Mohapatra said, “Parents need to monitor their children’s online activities, bond with them, encourage real-world friendships, and help them understand that digital fame is short-lived but life is not.”
Most of the growing up years, teachers, schools, and peers also play a key role. “Conversations about social media pressure must become as common as talks about exam stress or career goals,” she suggested.
Also Read: