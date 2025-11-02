ETV Bharat / state

Death, Injury Of Migratory Birds Prompt Forest Department To Survey Sambhar Lake

Jaipur: The discovery of dead and injured migratory birds on the banks of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan's Jaipur has prompted the forest department to survey the waterbody.

Jaipur DFO V Ketan Kumar said that following the discovery of some injured and dead birds in the Nawan area, a survey has been initiated in the Sambhar Lake area. "Surveys are being conducted in areas around the Shakambhari Mata Temple, Jhapok Dam, Dadudayalji's Chhatri, and the lake near Devyani. Teams are patrolling areas that can be accessed on foot. In areas where patrolling is impossible due to flooding, drones are being used to monitor birds. There has been no report of any injured or dead birds found within the boundaries of Jaipur district. Sambhar Lake spans 240 square kilometres, sharing borders with Jaipur, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Ajmer districts," he added.

A drone monitors birds' activities in Sambhar Lake. (ETV Bharat)

He said there are several areas in the lake where routes for foot patrolling are insufficient, and a new route has been created with the help of Sambhar Salt Limited. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of injured birds in Jhopak and Kachroda areas near Sambhar. If an injured bird is found, it will be treated at these centres. Samples have been sent for testing to determine the cause of bird deaths, he added.

Kumar said some birds were found injured and dead in the Nawan area on Thursday and Friday. Since then, a survey has been conducted throughout the lake area. Initial examinations suggest that the birds may have succumbed to avian botulism, a severe neuromuscular illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which thrives in low-oxygen environments.