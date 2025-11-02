Death, Injury Of Migratory Birds Prompt Forest Department To Survey Sambhar Lake
Jaipur DFO V Ketan Kumar said drones are being used to monitor areas inaccessible on foot, and adequate arrangements were made to treat injured birds.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST
Jaipur: The discovery of dead and injured migratory birds on the banks of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan's Jaipur has prompted the forest department to survey the waterbody.
Jaipur DFO V Ketan Kumar said that following the discovery of some injured and dead birds in the Nawan area, a survey has been initiated in the Sambhar Lake area. "Surveys are being conducted in areas around the Shakambhari Mata Temple, Jhapok Dam, Dadudayalji's Chhatri, and the lake near Devyani. Teams are patrolling areas that can be accessed on foot. In areas where patrolling is impossible due to flooding, drones are being used to monitor birds. There has been no report of any injured or dead birds found within the boundaries of Jaipur district. Sambhar Lake spans 240 square kilometres, sharing borders with Jaipur, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Ajmer districts," he added.
He said there are several areas in the lake where routes for foot patrolling are insufficient, and a new route has been created with the help of Sambhar Salt Limited. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of injured birds in Jhopak and Kachroda areas near Sambhar. If an injured bird is found, it will be treated at these centres. Samples have been sent for testing to determine the cause of bird deaths, he added.
Kumar said some birds were found injured and dead in the Nawan area on Thursday and Friday. Since then, a survey has been conducted throughout the lake area. Initial examinations suggest that the birds may have succumbed to avian botulism, a severe neuromuscular illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which thrives in low-oxygen environments.
Last year, some migratory birds were found dead and injured in the Nawan area. Earlier in 2019, more than 18,000 migratory birds from 13 to 15 species perished in the same region due to botulism.
According to Kumar, five teams are continuously patrolling areas that fall in Jaipur, while one team has been put on alert at the rescue centre at Kachroda nursery. Efforts are underway to add SDRF in rescue and relief operations in the coming days. The search operation is being conducted with the help of workers from the forest department, animal husbandry department, municipal corporation, Sambhar Salt Management, and voluntary organisations, he added.
Jaipur district collector recently held a meeting to discuss possible efforts for protecting migratory birds visiting Sambhar and directed the officials to ensure every possible effort for the care and protection of such birds. He instructed the municipal officials to maintain the cleanliness in the lake area and its surroundings, take immediate action on the drainage of dirty water in the lake area and the use of single-use plastic.
He further directed the Sambhar sub-divisional officer to start the rescue work in coordination with all departments, promote tourism in the Sambhar area, encourage bird lovers and seek their cooperation in the rescue work. He told officials of the animal husbandry department to issue guidelines for the disposal of dead birds and to provide training as per the need to personnel posted in the lake area regarding the disposal of dead birds and treatment of injured birds.
The officials of Sambhar Salt Limited were instructed to provide maximum resources in the rescue operation, and the forest department officials were instructed to start the rescue work of birds and operate a temporary rescue centre.
Sambhar Salt Lake is located 80 km southwest of Jaipur and is India's largest inland salt lake. It is a recognised wetland of international importance and is a key wintering area for tens of thousands of birds.
