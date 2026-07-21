ETV Bharat / state

Death Ends Criminal Liability, Not Just Trial: J&K High Court Quashes FIR, Property Attachment Against Deceased Accused In Corruption Case

Srinagar: In a significant ruling clarifying the legal consequences of an accused person's death during investigation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday held that criminal proceedings, including ancillary attachment of properties under anti-corruption law, cannot survive after the death of the accused and cannot be continued against his legal heirs.

In a 37-page judgment, Justice Rahul Bharti allowed two connected writ petitions and quashed FIR No. 01/2020 registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), holding that the investigation itself had become unsustainable following the death of the sole accused, Rakesh Kumar Pargal. The court has also set aside the attachment of properties linked to the case while directing that "they be restored to their original owners."

The judgment was delivered in WP(C) No. 290/2022 and WP(C) Number 293/2022 at Jammu on Tuesday, with the detailed verdict following an operative order pronounced earlier.

At the heart of the judgment is the principle that criminal liability is personal and does not survive the death of the accused.

Justice Bharti observed that the continuation of criminal proceedings after the death of the accused would be contrary to settled legal principles.

"The death of Rakesh Kumar Pargal, the accused, is supposed to bring the curtains down on the entire matter," the court said.

The judgment relied on three established legal maxims governing criminal jurisprudence.

The court quoted "crimina morte extinguuntur," meaning "crimes are extinguished by death." It also referred to "poena ex delicto defuncti, haeres teneri non debet,"meaning "the heirs not to be penalized for the wrong or crime of the descendant."

The third maxim cited was "in haeredes non solent transire actiones quae paenales maleficio," meaning "penal actions arising from anything of a criminal nature do not pass to heirs."

These principles, the court held, squarely applied to the case before it.