Death Ends Criminal Liability, Not Just Trial: J&K High Court Quashes FIR, Property Attachment Against Deceased Accused In Corruption Case
Justice Bharti observed that the continuation of criminal proceedings after the death of the accused would be contrary to settled legal principles.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Srinagar: In a significant ruling clarifying the legal consequences of an accused person's death during investigation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday held that criminal proceedings, including ancillary attachment of properties under anti-corruption law, cannot survive after the death of the accused and cannot be continued against his legal heirs.
In a 37-page judgment, Justice Rahul Bharti allowed two connected writ petitions and quashed FIR No. 01/2020 registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), holding that the investigation itself had become unsustainable following the death of the sole accused, Rakesh Kumar Pargal. The court has also set aside the attachment of properties linked to the case while directing that "they be restored to their original owners."
The judgment was delivered in WP(C) No. 290/2022 and WP(C) Number 293/2022 at Jammu on Tuesday, with the detailed verdict following an operative order pronounced earlier.
At the heart of the judgment is the principle that criminal liability is personal and does not survive the death of the accused.
Justice Bharti observed that the continuation of criminal proceedings after the death of the accused would be contrary to settled legal principles.
"The death of Rakesh Kumar Pargal, the accused, is supposed to bring the curtains down on the entire matter," the court said.
The judgment relied on three established legal maxims governing criminal jurisprudence.
The court quoted "crimina morte extinguuntur," meaning "crimes are extinguished by death." It also referred to "poena ex delicto defuncti, haeres teneri non debet,"meaning "the heirs not to be penalized for the wrong or crime of the descendant."
The third maxim cited was "in haeredes non solent transire actiones quae paenales maleficio," meaning "penal actions arising from anything of a criminal nature do not pass to heirs."
These principles, the court held, squarely applied to the case before it.
The court underlined that the investigating agency had attempted to sustain attachment proceedings by alleging that the deceased public servant had amassed assets through corrupt means. However, it found that even if the attachment proceedings had progressed up to the stage of confirmation, the death of the accused fundamentally altered the legal position.
Justice Bharti observed that the continuation of proceedings under Section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, depended upon the accused being available to face prosecution.
The judgment said the issue of attachment and eventual forfeiture under the law was "very essentially dependent upon the fact as to whether the offender booked for alleged commission of offence/s under Section 5 of the PC Act, Svt. 2006 has been arraigned and put to trial or not."
Since the investigation had not culminated in prosecution and the accused had died in the meantime, the legal basis for continuing the criminal case no longer existed, the court held.
Recording its final conclusions, the High Court said: "In the light of the aforesaid, this Court is allowing both the writ petition by holding that FIR No. 01/2020 and the investigation thereunder are no more sustainable because of death of Rakesh Kumar Pargal and the ancillary proceedings of attachment of the properties and the confirmation thereof are also rendered infructuous and, therefore, are to be restored to the original owners who are the petitioners of WP(C) No. 290/2022 and the petitioners of WP(C) No. 293/2022."
The court further ordered: "Attachment effected to all the properties is, thus, quashed."
The judgment makes clear that attachment proceedings, though initiated during investigation, cannot survive independently once the criminal prosecution itself becomes legally impossible because of the accused's death.
Justice Bharti also pointed out that the detailed judgment was being issued pursuant to the court's earlier order dated December 15, 2023, through which both writ petitions had already been allowed.
The case stemmed from FIR Number 01/2020 registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Rakesh Kumar Pargal. During the course of investigation, several properties allegedly linked to the case were attached by authorities. The action prompted family members and property owners to approach the High Court challenging the attachment proceedings.
While examining the statutory framework governing attachment and forfeiture under the erstwhile anti-corruption law applicable to the former State of Jammu and Kashmir, the court concluded that such proceedings could not continue once the accused died before the criminal process reached its logical conclusion.
Read More: