ETV Bharat / state

Death Certificate Denied Due To Jurisdiction Issue, Atal Setu Suicide Victim's Wife Moves HC

Mumbai: The wife of a man who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu sea bridge has moved the Bombay High Court after three civic bodies refused to issue a death certificate, citing a lack of jurisdiction. Sunaina Karuturi, the petitioner, claimed that the municipal corporations of Uran, Navi Mumbai and Panvel told her that the death did not take place in their jurisdictions.

Srinivas Karuturi, her husband, left their residence in Dombivli in Thane district on July 23, 2024, in his car. The vehicle was found abandoned on Atal Setu the next day, and CCTV footage showed him jumping off the bridge.

The woman first approached the Uran municipal corporation for a death certificate, but the civic body said it had no jurisdiction where the death took place. She received the same reply from Navi Mumbai and Panvel corporations.