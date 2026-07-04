ETV Bharat / state

Death At IVF Centre: J&K Health Department Seeks FIR Against Owner Over 'Irregularities'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Health Department has sought an FIR against a private IVF centre in the capital city after an inquiry into the death of a woman revealed fresh irregularities.

A 35-year-old woman from Baramulla district died during a procedure at Harkaar IVF & Maternity Centre in Hyderpora, which the family alleged was running without mandatory registration. The family also demanded a criminal investigation into the death.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar, Dr Tahir Sajad, said the irregularities were found during the inquiry into the incident. He said that the documents related to the latest revelations had already been sent to the Director Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK), for further action.

The clinic was temporarily opened on Thursday, and an inspection was conducted there under the supervision of CMO Srinagar. Officials said the centre was de-sealed temporarily to facilitate the transfer of frozen embryos to another IVF facility so that the ongoing fertility treatment of patients was not affected.

“During the inspection, it was revealed that an unauthorised ultrasound (USG) machine was installed in the recovery room. It was seized on the spot,” an official said.

After the temporary opening of the aforementioned IVF centre, during an inspection conducted under government supervision, it was revealed that an unauthorised ultrasound (USG) machine was installed in the recovery room. It was seized on the spot.