Death At IVF Centre: J&K Health Department Seeks FIR Against Owner Over 'Irregularities'
J&K Health Department seeks FIR against private IVF centre 'Harkaar' after a woman's death reveals irregularities, including unregistered operations during inquiry, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Health Department has sought an FIR against a private IVF centre in the capital city after an inquiry into the death of a woman revealed fresh irregularities.
A 35-year-old woman from Baramulla district died during a procedure at Harkaar IVF & Maternity Centre in Hyderpora, which the family alleged was running without mandatory registration. The family also demanded a criminal investigation into the death.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar, Dr Tahir Sajad, said the irregularities were found during the inquiry into the incident. He said that the documents related to the latest revelations had already been sent to the Director Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK), for further action.
The clinic was temporarily opened on Thursday, and an inspection was conducted there under the supervision of CMO Srinagar. Officials said the centre was de-sealed temporarily to facilitate the transfer of frozen embryos to another IVF facility so that the ongoing fertility treatment of patients was not affected.
“During the inspection, it was revealed that an unauthorised ultrasound (USG) machine was installed in the recovery room. It was seized on the spot,” an official said.
After the temporary opening of the aforementioned IVF centre, during an inspection conducted under government supervision, it was revealed that an unauthorised ultrasound (USG) machine was installed in the recovery room. It was seized on the spot.
The Health Department had ordered a formal inquiry into the death of a woman during an IVF procedure. Earlier, the inspection report had clarified that a separate criminal investigation was necessary in the case of the patient’s death.
The report also highlighted several alleged violations, including the allegation that the said IVF centre was being run in an under-construction building without the required permission and approval.
The Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, said that the owner of the said IVF centre had shifted an ultrasound machine from the Karanagar area to the said IVF centre in Hyderpora without the necessary permission, and the place where the machine was being used was also not registered. In this regard, the CMO, Srinagar, has recommended that an FIR be registered against the centre owner under the PC&PNDT Act.
According to officials, the inquiry report into the alleged medical negligence in the woman’s death has not yet been completed. Officials said the probe would examine all the circumstances surrounding the patient's death in detail.
The family of the deceased woman alleges that the doctors misled them after the woman died during an IVF procedure at the centre. The family has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and strictest punishment against the culprits.
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