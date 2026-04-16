ETV Bharat / state

Deaf-Mute Man 'Strangles' 23-Month-Old Daughter To Death Over Domestic Dispute In Telangana

Bhongir: In a deeply disturbing incident, a deaf-mute man allegedly strangled his 23-month-old daughter to death over a prolonged domestic dispute in Hanmapur village of Bhongir Mandal in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, leaving the local community in grief and disbelief, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused, Erraboyina Sriram, used to work at a village water purification plant. He had been embroiled in frequent domestic disputes with his wife, Nagarani, who is also deaf-mute. They married three years ago, and have a daughter, Nithyashree, who was due to turn two on May 5.

Family members said the continued disagreements led Nagarani to stay at her parental home in Hayathnagar. Around 20 days ago, Sriram had brought Nagarani and Nithyashree to Hanmapur. However, tensions reportedly continued between the couple.

Over the past few days, Nithyashree had been missing her maternal grandfather, K Mallayya. Due to this, Mallayya visited Hanmapur to take his daughter and granddaughter home on Wednesday morning. On seeing him, the Nithyashree ran into his lap, which reportedly angered Sriram, who did not want his wife to leave again. Hence, he forcibly snatched Nithyashree away and allegedly assaulted Nagarani when she tried to intervene.