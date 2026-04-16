Deaf-Mute Man 'Strangles' 23-Month-Old Daughter To Death Over Domestic Dispute In Telangana
Police said the accused, Erraboyina Sriram, worked at a village water purification plant. He has been taken into custody, and a probe is currently underway.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Bhongir: In a deeply disturbing incident, a deaf-mute man allegedly strangled his 23-month-old daughter to death over a prolonged domestic dispute in Hanmapur village of Bhongir Mandal in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, leaving the local community in grief and disbelief, police said on Thursday.
Police said the accused, Erraboyina Sriram, used to work at a village water purification plant. He had been embroiled in frequent domestic disputes with his wife, Nagarani, who is also deaf-mute. They married three years ago, and have a daughter, Nithyashree, who was due to turn two on May 5.
Family members said the continued disagreements led Nagarani to stay at her parental home in Hayathnagar. Around 20 days ago, Sriram had brought Nagarani and Nithyashree to Hanmapur. However, tensions reportedly continued between the couple.
Over the past few days, Nithyashree had been missing her maternal grandfather, K Mallayya. Due to this, Mallayya visited Hanmapur to take his daughter and granddaughter home on Wednesday morning. On seeing him, the Nithyashree ran into his lap, which reportedly angered Sriram, who did not want his wife to leave again. Hence, he forcibly snatched Nithyashree away and allegedly assaulted Nagarani when she tried to intervene.
"Sriram then took the child away from the house. First towards their agricultural well and later to a nearby tank. As the child cried inconsolably, he allegedly covered her mouth and nose in an attempt to silence her, which led to suffocation, causing the child to lose consciousness," police said.
Realising the seriousness of the situation, Sriram reportedly made a video call to his brother, Raju, and showed him the unconscious Nithyashree. Raju, along with Mallayya, rushed to the spot and took the baby girl to a hospital in Bhongir, where doctors declared her dead.
Circle Inspector (CI) Anil Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the grandfather of the child. "The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway," he added.
The grieving Nagarani and her family alleged that Sriram intentionally killed her child. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, highlighting concerns over domestic conflicts escalating into tragic consequences.
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