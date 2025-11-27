ETV Bharat / state

Deaf And Mute Woman, Khushi Walks 90 KMs To Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

He directed officials to provide support for her education, healthcare and hearing aids. During the meeting, Khushi presented sketches she had drawn of the chief minister, and through gestures, Khushi simply told the Chief Minister that she wanted to become a police officer.

Khushi was driven by a desire to meet Yogi Adityanath. Moved by her story of determination, Adityanath arranged a meeting with her on November 26, 2025. Khushi arrived at the Chief Minister's residence in a government vehicle with her parents and brother. Yogi blessed Khushi.

During this arduous journey, Khushi suffered from hunger and thirst and even developed blisters on her feet, but she remained undeterred. Finally, on November 22, 2025, Khushi arrived outside the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. Seeing her distraught, the Uttar Pradesh Police took her to the police station.

Kanpur: Khushi Gupta, a 20-year-old deaf and mute woman from Kanpur, drew the empathy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following her determined journey to meet him. Khushi set out on foot from Kanpur on November 20, 2025 and trekked for 90 kilometres to reach Lucknow on her own.

During the family's meeting with the Chief Minister, Kallu Gupta, father of Khushi, narrated that he was previously a security guard at the Metro Corporation, but lost his job a few months ago. Since then, he has been supporting his family by driving an e-rickshaw. He barely earns Rs 300 to Rs 400 a day, driven by hard work. His wife, Geeta, also helps him by cooking in homes. The family survives on whatever the couple earns each month.

On November 20, 2025, Khushi suddenly left home without informing anyone. She carried only sketches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. While her father had dropped his son off at school, her mother had gone to cook at other people's homes. When Kallu returned from dropping his son off, Khushi was missing. He then asked his wife, but she too had no information about their daughter.

Alarmed, the family, fearing the worst, began searching for her throughout the neighbourhood. However, they were unable to trace Khushi. After this, he went to the Gwaltoli police station and filed a missing report for his daughter.

On the evening of November 22, 2025, Lucknow Police called Kallu Gupta and informed him about her daughter. The Lucknow Police informed him that his daughter was crying outside the Chief Minister's residence and had come to meet Yogi. Hearing this, the family breathed a sigh of relief and then arrived in Lucknow.

After the meeting with the family, Yogi immediately arranged for housing, education, and healthcare for Khushi. Meanwhile, Yogi learned about the blisters on her feet from walking, and he became deeply emotional.

He instructed officials to provide Khushi with hearing aids as soon as possible and ensure her admission to a good school for the deaf. Yogi told Khushi's parents that if she had undergone surgery in childhood, she would be able to speak and hear today. When Kallu Gupta expressed his desire to live in a rented room, the Chief Minister promised to arrange for one.