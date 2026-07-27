ETV Bharat / state

Deadly Tiger Fight: Two Big Cats Killed In Territorial Battle In Uttarakhand Forest

Haldwani: In a concerning development with regard to wildlife conservation, two young male tigers were found dead meters apart in the Chhakata Range of the Haldwani Forest Division in Uttarakhand. Preliminary investigations suggest that both died during a territorial fight—a bloody battle to defend their respective domains within the forest.

This marks the first time in Uttarakhand that the simultaneous deaths of two tigers in such a manner have been reported. The big cats were found dead in the Simalia forest area within the Chhakata Range of the Haldwani Forest Division on Sunday morning.

According to local villagers, loud roars and the sounds of a fierce struggle between tigers were heard in the forest throughout Saturday night. Late at night, everything suddenly fell silent. When villagers approached the forest in the morning, they found both tigers dead and subsequently alerted the Forest Department.

Upon receiving the information, Forest Department officials, a team of veterinarians, and experts rushed to the scene. It is understood that an inspection of the site revealed deep pug marks, evidence of a struggle, and signs of the animals having been dragged. One tiger was estimated to be between three and four years old, while the other was assessed to be between four and five years old.