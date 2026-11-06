ETV Bharat / state

'Deadly' Social Media Reel: Kolkata Teen Assaulted, Doused In Petrol, Set On Fire; Four Arrested

Kolkata: In a horrific incident, a teenager was allegedly blindfolded, assaulted, doused with petrol and set on fire while the entire ordeal was filmed on a mobile phone to create a social media reel. Four persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused reside in the same locality. On the day of the incident, the teenager was lured away by a group of local youths and minors on the pretext of playing a game.

The boy was allegedly forced to wear a helmet and blindfolded. The group then started repeatedly hitting the boy's head. Overcome by agony, the teenager managed to remove the helmet, an act that enraged the perpetrators. Investigation revealed that to punish him for removing the helmet, the accused retrieved a bottle of petrol from under the seat of a scooter and doused the teenager with it. Someone then handed a box of matches to the primary suspect, who lit a matchstick and threw it at him.

The teenager's clothes caught fire instantly. Desperate to save himself, the boy began to run, frantically trying to extinguish the flames with his bare hands. The accused could even be heard laughing during the incident. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and the disturbing footage was later posted as a reel on social media.