Haryana Brahmin Khap State President Attacked In Karnal
Ashok Sharma said he did not utter a word against any individual or outfit. He said he didn't recognise the attackers.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Karnal: The state president of Brahmin Khap was attacked with bricks and stones after a press conference at Karnal in Haryana on Thursday.
Police said, chaos erupted at the Brahmin Dharamshala when unidentified individuals attacked Ashok Sharma, the state president of the Brahmin Khap, Haryana, with bricks and stones. Sharma was injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was in Karnal to deliver a message of social unity. The incident occurred as he was leaving the Dharamshala premises after the press conference.
The CCTV footage shows three to four persons, attacking Sharma with bricks and stones outside the Dharamshala. Sharma said he hadn't made any statements against anyone at the press conference. "I had said along with Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, others who contributed to the Constitution's creation should also be remembered," he said.
Sharma stated that he doesn't personally recognize the attackers. "I don't know who they were or what caste they belonged to. I only know that they attacked me with the intention of harming me," he said.
Sharma called the Superintendent of Police and requested security for himself after the attack.
Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Ramlal arrived at the scene with his team and cordoned off the area. The officer stated that the attackers are clearly visible in the footage, and action will be taken against them soon. Police stated that they have not yet received a formal complaint from any party, but the investigation into the matter is on.
