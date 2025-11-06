ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Brahmin Khap State President Attacked In Karnal

Karnal: The state president of Brahmin Khap was attacked with bricks and stones after a press conference at Karnal in Haryana on Thursday.

Police said, chaos erupted at the Brahmin Dharamshala when unidentified individuals attacked Ashok Sharma, the state president of the Brahmin Khap, Haryana, with bricks and stones. Sharma was injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was in Karnal to deliver a message of social unity. The incident occurred as he was leaving the Dharamshala premises after the press conference.

The CCTV footage shows three to four persons, attacking Sharma with bricks and stones outside the Dharamshala. Sharma said he hadn't made any statements against anyone at the press conference. "I had said along with Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, others who contributed to the Constitution's creation should also be remembered," he said.