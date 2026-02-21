ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Accused Of Clashing With Education Director In Dehradun

Dehradun: A clash between director of Uttarakhand's Directorate of Elementary Education Ajay Kumar Naudiyal and BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau over a name change of a government school has been making headlines. Videos of the incident show argument, alleged pushing and shoving, and chairs being thrown inside the director’s chamber.

Reportedly, the argument stemmed over a demand to rename a government school. According to sources, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who arrived at the Directorate along with his supporters to discuss about the change with Naudiyal. When the latter explained that the decision of changing the name does not fall within his jurisdiction and it is a government’s decision, the situation allegedly turned tense.

Police intervened and deployed security to bring situation under control. They also attempted to defuse the situation. Meanwhile, teachers have criticised the incident stating that such behaviour from an elected representative is unfortunate. The teachers are demanding action against the MLA and stated a protest outside the Directorate.