Dead Snake Found In Anganwadi Nutrition Packet In MP’s Pandhurna; Probe On
Authorities launched an investigation after a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna allegedly found a dead baby snake inside an Anganwadi nutrition packet.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Pandhurna: A dead snake was found inside a premix food packet given to a beneficiary at an Aganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna on Saturday.
Authorities have ordered an investigation after the alleged incident. The incident took place in Karaghat Kamthi village, where nutrition packets containing premix for besan laddoos were distributed.
According to officials and family members, a family received four premix packets in the name of their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The family had already used three packets before opening the fourth one, where they allegedly found a dead baby snake inside.
Following the incident, family members and villagers reached the Anganwadi centre and protested. Upon receiving the information, the officials later pacified the crowd.
The matter was reported to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Alka Ekka and Project Officer Usha Pandhare. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, officials directed an immediate inquiry, following which teams from the revenue and food departments visited the spot.
Officials said samples from the packets have been collected, and sealed packets have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for examination.
Pandhurna in-charge Collector of Pandhurna district, Agrim Kumar, said directions have been issued to monitor all nutrition supplies distributed across Anganwadi centres in the district. Kumar further said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) supervisor and Anganwadi worker for negligence
The premix laddu packets were supplied by an organisation in Mandla district. Acting Collector Agrim Kumar said, "The Mandla district administration has also been asked to investigate the organisation supplying the nutrition food. Whatever facts emerge in this matter, and whoever is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them."
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