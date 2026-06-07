ETV Bharat / state

Dead Snake Found In Anganwadi Nutrition Packet In MP’s Pandhurna; Probe On

Pandhurna: A dead snake was found inside a premix food packet given to a beneficiary at an Aganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna on Saturday.

Authorities have ordered an investigation after the alleged incident. The incident took place in Karaghat Kamthi village, where nutrition packets containing premix for besan laddoos were distributed.

According to officials and family members, a family received four premix packets in the name of their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The family had already used three packets before opening the fourth one, where they allegedly found a dead baby snake inside.

Following the incident, family members and villagers reached the Anganwadi centre and protested. Upon receiving the information, the officials later pacified the crowd.

The matter was reported to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Alka Ekka and Project Officer Usha Pandhare. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, officials directed an immediate inquiry, following which teams from the revenue and food departments visited the spot.