ETV Bharat / state

Dead On Papers, Over 2,400 Workers Come Alive And Get Aadhaar Authenticated To Get Ration In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will not tolerate any corruption or irregularities in implementation of welfare schemes, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said on Friday while responding to an audit finding that 2,487 construction workers were declared dead and death assistance was paid to their nominees, but the same beneficiaries later continued to receive subsidised foodgrain.



“Odisha has zero tolerance towards corruption and fraud. The department has not received any official complaint or information nor any audit report regarding such irregularities. Once we receive the audit report, proper enquiry will be held into the matter and those responsible will not be spared,” the minister said.



The issue came to light in a draft information-system audit of the implementation of the PA-ReSHRAM and Nirman Shramik Portal. According to the audit findings, data shared by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department showed that 2,487 construction-worker beneficiaries received ration through authentication even after they had been recorded as deceased under the Nirman Shramik welfare scheme.



The audit further revealed that about 753 cases in which nominees of deceased construction workers had received compensation amounting to Rs 15.10 crore, while the same beneficiaries subsequently continued to draw their PDS quota after Aadhaar authentication.

Odisha Building and other Construction Worker's Welfare Board chairperson Subash Singh said, "It is really unfortunate that the verification mechanisms of the State’s welfare databases is fraudulent. There is absence of effective cross-checking between records maintained by the Labour Department and the public distribution system. This fraud must be enquired and exemplary action must be taken against those involved in it."