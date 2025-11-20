ETV Bharat / state

Dead Body Transported In Garbage Vehicle; Punjab Human Rights Panel Seeks Detailed Report

The State Human Rights Commission has asked officers to submit the report a week before the next hearing on January 27, 2026.

Dead Body Transported In Garbage Vehicle
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Phagwara: The Punjab human rights commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports over an unclaimed body allegedly taken for cremation in a garbage vehicle, directing officials to submit a detailed report in this regard.

The commission has sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, and Commissioner, Phagwara Municipal Corporation. The State Human Rights Commission -- comprising Chairperson, Justice Sant Parkash and member, Justice Gurbir Singh -- in an orders issued on Thursday, asked both officers to submit the report a week before the next hearing on January 27, 2026.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, on Thursday said the department has already taken notice of this "grave negligence" and action is being initiated against those responsible.

Sources said the government has suspended a sanitary inspector in connection with the incident. The human rights panel took suo motu cognisance after media reports alleged an unclaimed body was transported from Civil Hospital, Phagwara, to the cremation ground in a municipal vehicle used for collecting garbage.

Some mediapersons also filmed the body being transported in the garbage vehicle, a video of which went viral on social media. The driver of the vehicle purportedly said it was a routine practice. The unclaimed body was found at a local railway station a few days ago, officials said.

Also Read

Alleged Mastermind In Murder Of RSS Leader's Son Arrested After Brief Encounter In Punjab

TAGGED:

PUNJAB HUMAN RIGHTS
HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
DEAD BODY TRANSPORTED
DEAD BODY IN GARBAGE VEHICLE
PUNJAB HUMAN ROGHTS COMMISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.