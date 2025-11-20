ETV Bharat / state

Dead Body Transported In Garbage Vehicle; Punjab Human Rights Panel Seeks Detailed Report

Phagwara: The Punjab human rights commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports over an unclaimed body allegedly taken for cremation in a garbage vehicle, directing officials to submit a detailed report in this regard.

The commission has sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, and Commissioner, Phagwara Municipal Corporation. The State Human Rights Commission -- comprising Chairperson, Justice Sant Parkash and member, Justice Gurbir Singh -- in an orders issued on Thursday, asked both officers to submit the report a week before the next hearing on January 27, 2026.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, on Thursday said the department has already taken notice of this "grave negligence" and action is being initiated against those responsible.