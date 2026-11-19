Woman's Body Found In A Sack At Garbage Pile In Dehradun, Probe Underway
Investigators believe her face may have been disfigured specifically to prevent identification.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Dehradun: A woman's dead body stuffed in a sack was found in a garbage pile in Dehradun’s Premnagar area on Wednesday.
A police official said there were visible wounds on the deceased woman's face and it appeared that her throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The body was found in the Jamunwala area, which falls under the Prem Nagar police station. The woman was aged between 25 and 30.
After receiving information about the discovery of the body, senior police officials, including Dehradun SP (City) Shekhar Chandra Suyal, arrived at the scene to inspect it.
देहरादून में खौफनाक वारदात, युवती की हत्या कर लाश को कूड़े के ढेर में फेंका, चेहरे को भी किया खराब #dehradun #Uttarakhand #murder पूरी खबर का लिंक--https://t.co/CLaPCNDtIu https://t.co/ingg2upXyu— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) November 18, 2026
"Prima facie, it appears that the woman was murdered elsewhere, and her body was subsequently dumped at the garbage pile in an attempt to conceal it," Suyal said. Efforts are currently underway to identify the woman. The probe into the matter is underway, he added.
Investigators believe her face may have been disfigured specifically to prevent identification. A forensic team was called to the scene and collected evidence. "So far, no items have been found on or near the victim that could assist in establishing her identity," officials said.
The police later sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Prem Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Girish Negi said that the body had been hidden in a pile of trash, covered with cement bags and polythene sacks. Residents were the first to spot the body and subsequently alerted the police, he said.
Police are gathering information on missing persons from all local police stations. They are also examining footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene in an effort to find clues regarding the perpetrator.
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