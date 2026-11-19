ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Body Found In A Sack At Garbage Pile In Dehradun, Probe Underway

Representational image ( IANS )

Dehradun: A woman's dead body stuffed in a sack was found in a garbage pile in Dehradun’s Premnagar area on Wednesday.

A police official said there were visible wounds on the deceased woman's face and it appeared that her throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The body was found in the Jamunwala area, which falls under the Prem Nagar police station. The woman was aged between 25 and 30.

After receiving information about the discovery of the body, senior police officials, including Dehradun SP (City) Shekhar Chandra Suyal, arrived at the scene to inspect it. "Prima facie, it appears that the woman was murdered elsewhere, and her body was subsequently dumped at the garbage pile in an attempt to conceal it," Suyal said. Efforts are currently underway to identify the woman. The probe into the matter is underway, he added.