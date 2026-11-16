ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Minor Girls Who Jumped Off From Bridge Found In Bilaspur Ravine

Ghumarwin: The bodies of two minor girls who allegedly jumped into the Seer Khad River from a bridge have been recovered in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. The two students were residents of the Barmana area and were students of Class X.

While the body of one of the victims was recovered on Sunday, that of the second one was recovered on Monday morning. According to the police, one of them was 14 and the other 15 years of age. They were friends. One of them lived at her maternal grandparents' home, while the other belonged to a migrant family living in Barmana.

Their family members said that the two had left home on Saturday morning, saying they were going to sit for an exam in Sundernagar. Their families had hoped they would return home by evening. But when the girls didn’t return by Sunday evening, their family members got worried and started searching for them

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Ghumarwin, Vishal Verma, said, "The bodies of both students who jumped into the Seer Khad ravine from the bridge have been recovered. The statements of their family members are being recorded. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.”

Their family members said that on coming to know that both the girls were in Ghumarwin, they had persuaded a couple of young men from Barmana to bring them back home. However, before the young men could arrive, both of them had already jumped from the Seer Khud bridge into the ravine.