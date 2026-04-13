ETV Bharat / state

Past Indefinite, Future Tense For DDCs In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Even as the government is holding gram sabhas in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir to finalize development plans under the Panchayat Raj system, it has not yet given any indication about making work plans for District Development Councils (DDCs), set up in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation.

Unlike the Panchayat Raj system where powers of elected panchayat bodies have been delegated to the block development officers, the government has not assigned functions of DDCs to officers citing lack of legal provisions in the Panchayat Raj Act 1989.

Each panchayat gets Rs 23 lakh per year for development plans, while each DDC constituency receives a Rs 73 lakh development budget for a year. Officials said the exercise to hold gram sabhas in the 4,291 panchayats and finalise plans is ongoing, but no such exercise is underway for DDCs. The councils were authorised to frame and finalise plans for the district capital expenditure budget.

“We have not received any directives about DDCs yet. Unless there are elections to DDCs, funds are unlikely to be released,” a senior official in the Rural Development Department said. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Javaid Ahmad Dar said that the government will take a call on it.

Lack of clarity about DDC elections or their future has infuriated former DDCs. Harbaksh Singh, former DDC from Pulwama district, criticized the government for showing no intent to hold DDC elections after their term ended in February. He said that the government does not want to "strengthen" this democratic institution.

“The DDCs vetted development plans after holding extensive meetings with people and officials in their constituencies. Unless there are elected councils, there will be no provision of funds in the budget for DDCs,” he said.

Former DDC chairperson of Baramulla district Safeena Baig said that councils were a good initiative which completed the three-tier system of panchayati raj system.