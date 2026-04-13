Past Indefinite, Future Tense For DDCs In Jammu Kashmir
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Javaid Ahmad Dar said have not received any directives about DDCs yet.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Even as the government is holding gram sabhas in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir to finalize development plans under the Panchayat Raj system, it has not yet given any indication about making work plans for District Development Councils (DDCs), set up in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation.
Unlike the Panchayat Raj system where powers of elected panchayat bodies have been delegated to the block development officers, the government has not assigned functions of DDCs to officers citing lack of legal provisions in the Panchayat Raj Act 1989.
Each panchayat gets Rs 23 lakh per year for development plans, while each DDC constituency receives a Rs 73 lakh development budget for a year. Officials said the exercise to hold gram sabhas in the 4,291 panchayats and finalise plans is ongoing, but no such exercise is underway for DDCs. The councils were authorised to frame and finalise plans for the district capital expenditure budget.
“We have not received any directives about DDCs yet. Unless there are elections to DDCs, funds are unlikely to be released,” a senior official in the Rural Development Department said. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Javaid Ahmad Dar said that the government will take a call on it.
Lack of clarity about DDC elections or their future has infuriated former DDCs. Harbaksh Singh, former DDC from Pulwama district, criticized the government for showing no intent to hold DDC elections after their term ended in February. He said that the government does not want to "strengthen" this democratic institution.
“The DDCs vetted development plans after holding extensive meetings with people and officials in their constituencies. Unless there are elected councils, there will be no provision of funds in the budget for DDCs,” he said.
Former DDC chairperson of Baramulla district Safeena Baig said that councils were a good initiative which completed the three-tier system of panchayati raj system.
“Councils made the best use of district capex budget and area development plan funds. Now, in their absence the executive will frame plans and legislators will interfere when they have no role beyond their CDF and UT capital expenditure budget. People’s involvement will be lacking,” she said.
Jammu and Kashmir had 20 DDC councils and each district had 14 DDC members headed by a DDC chairperson. Their five year term ended in February 2026 as the first elections for them were held in December 2020.
The DDC came into being in the union territory after the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 16, 2020 affected the 73rd amendment to Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act 1989. The amendments were carried out by way of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Fourth Order, 2020 in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 96 of the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019.
This amendment also replaced the District Planning and Development Boards of the erstwhile state in which a cabinet minister would be the chairperson. It comprised MLAs, MPs, MLCs and chairpersons of Block Development Councils, municipal committees, and municipal councils as members besides the District Development Commissioner. The board will frame a yearly development plan according to the budget.
But after the DDC elections, the board was replaced by a District Planning Committee where an MLA is invited but has no role or say in voting or changing the plan. The DDCs were empowered to frame, execute and monitor district development plans.
Jammu and Kashmir is also without an elected panchayat system after the five year term ended on 9 January 2024. The elections were held in December 2018. The government is currently carrying out an electoral roll revision for panchayats which will conclude on April 27.
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