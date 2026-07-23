ETV Bharat / state

DDA Housing Scheme Offers 1,200 Flats In Delhi's Narela At 25 Pc Discount

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authourity (DDA) has launched the 'DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026', offering a flat 25 per cent discount on over 1,200 ready-to-move flats located in Narela, officials said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, a special housing scheme for serving and retired government employees, along with working professionals, has been launched, the DDA said in a statement. The scheme aims to make home ownership more affordable and accessible for working professionals while furthering DDA's commitment to planned urban development and inclusive growth in the capital, it said.

The scheme offers over 1,200 ready-to-move flats in 1 bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK), 2 BHK and 3 BHK categories at highly attractive prices after the 25 per cent discount.