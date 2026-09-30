ETV Bharat / state

DDA Holds Public Consultation On Yamuna Revival, Green Infrastructure Under MPD-2047

File photo of River Yamuna ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken another step towards making the national capital pollution-free and environmentally sustainable by organising its ninth public consultation under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047).

Held on the theme 'River Yamuna, Green-Blue Infrastructure and Pollution-Free Delhi', the consultation was organised in accordance with the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The meeting focused on ensuring greater public participation in the revival of the Yamuna and the protection of the city’s green spaces and water bodies. During the consultation, officials stressed that the conservation of Delhi’s blue and green assets can be effective only when citizens take ownership of these resources and actively participate in their upkeep. DDA Holds Public Consultation on Yamuna Revival, Green Infrastructure Under MPD-2047 (ETV Bharat) The DDA is conducting a three-month public outreach programme under which around 20 consultation meetings are being held on various themes as part of the MPD-2047 process.