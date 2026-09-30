DDA Holds Public Consultation On Yamuna Revival, Green Infrastructure Under MPD-2047
The DDA is conducting a three-month public outreach programme under which around 20 consultation meetings are being held on various themes.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken another step towards making the national capital pollution-free and environmentally sustainable by organising its ninth public consultation under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047).
Held on the theme 'River Yamuna, Green-Blue Infrastructure and Pollution-Free Delhi', the consultation was organised in accordance with the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The meeting focused on ensuring greater public participation in the revival of the Yamuna and the protection of the city’s green spaces and water bodies.
During the consultation, officials stressed that the conservation of Delhi’s blue and green assets can be effective only when citizens take ownership of these resources and actively participate in their upkeep.
The DDA is conducting a three-month public outreach programme under which around 20 consultation meetings are being held on various themes as part of the MPD-2047 process.
DDA officials briefed representatives of various departments and experts on provisions of the master plan, including:
- Ecological restoration: Strengthening urban forests and biodiversity
- Revival of the Yamuna and water bodies: Restoring the Yamuna, lakes, ponds, and natural drains
- Protection of floodplains: Safeguarding the active floodplains of the Yamuna
- Nature-based solutions: Promoting native species and connected green networks to improve environmental quality, address climate change, and enhance urban living conditions
Pollution control measures were a major focus of the discussion. Experts and stakeholders suggested stricter guidelines for electronic waste management and identifying and protecting "no-activity zones" within the active Yamuna floodplains.
Participants also called for a comprehensive plan for the restoration of ecological resources and an integrated strategy to address traffic congestion and urban mobility.
Better coordination between underground and above-ground infrastructure development was also highlighted as an important requirement for sustainable urban planning.
Representatives from several government departments, organisations and institutions attended the consultation, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Urban Development Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Central Ground Water Board, Public Works Department (PWD), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Jal Board, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).
Retired Delhi University professor CR Babu and Professor Meenakshi Dhote of SPA Delhi also participated as special invitees and shared their views on the proposed environmental measures.
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