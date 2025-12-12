ETV Bharat / state

Bungalow Built On DDA Land Razed In Delhi's Sainik Farms

New Delhi: A bungalow allegedly built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land was demolished at Sainik Farms locality of the national capital on Friday.

A large number of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed during the demolition drive. Dozens of bulldozers were engaged in the operation which started at 4 am.

The bungalow's owner, Adil Sherwani, said, "I have been residing in the bungalow with my family since 1999. The case regarding the mansion is pending in court and a hearing was slated for today. But DDA demolished the mansion even before the hearing could be held. I don't understand why so many bulldozers were needed to demolish just one mansion."