Bungalow Built On DDA Land Razed In Delhi's Sainik Farms
The owner of the house said the case is sub-judice yet the DDA carried out the demolition.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: A bungalow allegedly built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land was demolished at Sainik Farms locality of the national capital on Friday.
A large number of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed during the demolition drive. Dozens of bulldozers were engaged in the operation which started at 4 am.
The bungalow's owner, Adil Sherwani, said, "I have been residing in the bungalow with my family since 1999. The case regarding the mansion is pending in court and a hearing was slated for today. But DDA demolished the mansion even before the hearing could be held. I don't understand why so many bulldozers were needed to demolish just one mansion."
Sherwani said had the court issued an order, he would have demolished the bungalow himself. "Myself and my family were in the bungalow this morning. We somehow managed to move our belongings out of the house. We bought this land in 1993 and built a bungalow on it in 1999. We have been living here since then".
Sherwani said the Delhi Development Authority declared it government land after he built his bungalow. "While no action was taken against other bungalows built here, action was taken against my bungalow while the matter was in court," he rued.
Meanwhile, a DDA official said the demolition was carried out on the instructions of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena. Similar drives are underway in other areas like Yamuna Khadar, he said.
