ETV Bharat / state

DCs Will Be Held Accountable Foe Question Paper Leak Henceforth: CM Shivakumar

Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday warned Deputy Commissioners of the districts that they would be held responsible for any question paper leak in the state's recruitment examinations.

The direction comes in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide protests and culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Chairing the Bengaluru Revenue Division-level progress review meeting here, Shivakumar also directed officials to be vigilant about upcoming exams so that no lapses are there.

He told officials that the state is undertaking a major recruitment drive where more than 70,000 posts are being filled. The Chief Minister instructed officials that CCTV cameras must be installed at every examination centre.

"Question papers must be given enhanced security. Every stage, including preparation, printing, distribution and conduct of examinations, must be documented. Let the NEET scam remain a lesson for everyone. If question papers are leaked, the officials concerned, particularly the Deputy Commissioners, will be held responsible," he said.

Shivakumar said his government would not tolerate laxity in public administration and warned officials against making people run from office to office. "The government must go to the people's doorsteps. People should not have to come to government offices. Officials must find solutions to people's problems. If they create unnecessary disputes, action will be taken. If the freedom I have given is misused, action will follow," he said.

To curb irregularities in groundwater works, Shivakumar directed that videos, photographs and GPS coordinates be made mandatory before and after drilling new borewells. "Videos and photographs before and after drilling a new borewell must be recorded. GPS coordinates must also be captured. The depth of the borewell should be documented so that no one can drill only 150 feet and falsely claim that 500 or 600 feet have been drilled," he said.