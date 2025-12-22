ETV Bharat / state

DCM Reviews Metro Expansion Plans, 41 Km To Be Added As Bengaluru Targets 175 Km By 2027

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today reviewed the progress of Bengaluru Metro Rail projects and outlined the government’s roadmap to expand the city’s public transport network over the next three years. The review meeting was held at the BMRCL office and was attended by senior officials, including Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, BMRCL Managing Director J Ravishankar and DCM’s Secretary Rajendra Cholan.

After the meeting, Shivakumar addressed the media and shared details of the current status, future plans and challenges facing the metro expansion. Shivakumar said Bengaluru currently has 96 kilometres of operational metro lines, with 24 kilometres added since the present government came to power. “Our focus is on expanding the metro to reduce traffic congestion and make daily travel easier for citizens,” he said.

He pointed out that the Electronic City line alone serves around one lakh commuters every day. According to traffic police data, roads along new metro corridors have seen nearly a 30 per cent reduction in traffic, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government plans to add 41 kilometres of metro lines, both elevated and underground, by December this year. “Between June and December, 27 kilometres will be completed, taking the total new addition this year to 41 kilometres,” he said. By December 2027, another 38 kilometres, including the airport line, are expected to be completed. “Once all these phases are done, Bengaluru will have about 175 kilometres of metro service,” Shivakumar added.

New corridors and third phase plans

The DCM said work is being planned to connect areas such as Tavarekere, Hoskote, Bidadi and Nelamangala. Detailed project reports are being prepared, and some stages have already begun.