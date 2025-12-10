DCM D K Shivakumar Says Cabinet Will Decide On IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium
He spoke to reporters after meeting the newly elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Venkatesh Prasad, at the Circuit House.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST
Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state government will take a final decision on hosting IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after discussing the matter in Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.
He spoke to reporters after meeting the newly elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Venkatesh Prasad, at the Circuit House.
Shivakumar said the government does not intend to stop cricket matches at the stadium but needs to address crowd-management issues. He noted that recommendations made by the Michael D Cunha committee would have to be implemented in phases. “We have no intention of stopping cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, but we have to think of crowd control measures. We will also have to incorporate Michael D Cunha's committee suggestions in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad has also agreed to it,” he said.
He added that the government would work with KSCA to ensure that tournaments, including the IPL, are not shifted out of Bengaluru. He said the state is also ready to support the construction of new stadiums. Shivakumar congratulated Prasad and his team, who are backed by former cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble.
‘I Had Spoken About Dharmasthala Conspiracy’
Responding to questions about the complainant being chargesheeted in the Dharmasthala case, Shivakumar said he stood by his earlier remarks. “I know Dharmasthala’s history, and they won’t do anything of this sort. I had talked about the conspiracy confidently as I was sure of the people behind Dharmasthala,” he said.
He added that he had not yet read the chargesheet but maintained that the matter would follow legal procedure. According to him, the controversy stemmed from internal tensions within the RSS and the BJP. “This conspiracy was the result of internal differences between RSS and BJP. The truth has come out now,” he said.
Farmers’ Issues And The Hate Speech Bill
On criticism from the Opposition regarding the government’s response to farmers’ problems, Shivakumar dismissed the allegations. He said the government had already taken major steps to support sugarcane and maize farmers and claimed that the BJP had failed to resolve these issues earlier.
He also confirmed that a hate speech bill remains part of the government’s agenda. “This is on our agenda as we need to maintain peace and law and order in the state. Hate speech is not acceptable in any civilised society,” he said.
When asked about B K Hariprasad’s reported comments on banning the Bajrang Dal after the murder of a Congress worker in Chikmagalur, Shivakumar said he had not seen the statement. “I am not aware of Hariprasad’s statement, will comment on it after I go through it,” he said.