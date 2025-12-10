ETV Bharat / state

DCM D K Shivakumar Says Cabinet Will Decide On IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that the government would work with KSCA to ensure that tournaments, including the IPL, are not shifted out of Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state government will take a final decision on hosting IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after discussing the matter in Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

He spoke to reporters after meeting the newly elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Venkatesh Prasad, at the Circuit House.

Shivakumar said the government does not intend to stop cricket matches at the stadium but needs to address crowd-management issues. He noted that recommendations made by the Michael D Cunha committee would have to be implemented in phases. “We have no intention of stopping cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, but we have to think of crowd control measures. We will also have to incorporate Michael D Cunha's committee suggestions in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad has also agreed to it,” he said.

He added that the government would work with KSCA to ensure that tournaments, including the IPL, are not shifted out of Bengaluru. He said the state is also ready to support the construction of new stadiums. Shivakumar congratulated Prasad and his team, who are backed by former cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble.

‘I Had Spoken About Dharmasthala Conspiracy’

Responding to questions about the complainant being chargesheeted in the Dharmasthala case, Shivakumar said he stood by his earlier remarks. “I know Dharmasthala’s history, and they won’t do anything of this sort. I had talked about the conspiracy confidently as I was sure of the people behind Dharmasthala,” he said.