ETV Bharat / state

DC's Gunman Opens Fire On Family Members In Punjab, Kills Self, Son; Wife Critical

DC's Gunman Opens Fire On Family Members In Punjab, Kills Self, Son; Wife Critical ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a gunman assigned to Mansa Deputy Commissioner opened fire on his own family members before shooting himself killing him and his elder son over a suspected marital dispute, police said. The attack, which comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, left his wife and younger son critically injured.

The incident took place in Ward No. 5 of the Mansa town where the family had recently shifted to a new home. Neighbours said that the incident occurred around 6:00 AM, when a woman suddenly fell outside the house. The deceased cop has been identified as Gurwinder Singh. He was reportedly on a two-day leave.

“Upon checking, we realized she was our new neighbor. The family had shifted here a day earlier, so we have no information regarding the family's personal matters or the underlying reasons for this incident. However, the occurrence of such an event the very morning after they moved in has created an atmosphere of grief and concern in the area. The actual cause of this incident will only be revealed following a police investigation," a neighbour said.