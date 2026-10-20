DC's Gunman Opens Fire On Family Members In Punjab, Kills Self, Son; Wife Critical
The incident took place in Ward No. 5 of the Mansa town where the family had moved a day earlier as per neighbours.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Mansa: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a gunman assigned to Mansa Deputy Commissioner opened fire on his own family members before shooting himself killing him and his elder son over a suspected marital dispute, police said. The attack, which comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, left his wife and younger son critically injured.
The incident took place in Ward No. 5 of the Mansa town where the family had recently shifted to a new home. Neighbours said that the incident occurred around 6:00 AM, when a woman suddenly fell outside the house. The deceased cop has been identified as Gurwinder Singh. He was reportedly on a two-day leave.
“Upon checking, we realized she was our new neighbor. The family had shifted here a day earlier, so we have no information regarding the family's personal matters or the underlying reasons for this incident. However, the occurrence of such an event the very morning after they moved in has created an atmosphere of grief and concern in the area. The actual cause of this incident will only be revealed following a police investigation," a neighbour said.
Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary stated that Singh opened fire on his family and himself. His wife Harpreet Kaur and one son have been referred to another hospital for further treatment, while Gurwinder Singh and another son have reportedly died. Gurwinder Singh was on a two-day leave," he said.
The SSP added, "The shots were fired using a service weapon, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. He further mentioned that the incident occurred due to a domestic dispute."
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