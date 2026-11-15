ETV Bharat / state

Days Before Major IFS Induction, Madhya Pradesh Forest Officer Caught With Rs 7.6 Crore Unaccounted Wealth

Narmadapuram/Chhindwara: The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) have uncovered about Rs 7.6 crore in unaccounted assets linked to a Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) assistant director, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, following coordinated searches in three cities, officials said.

On Saturday, the Lokayukta SPE raided Sharma’s government residence and office in Pachmarhi, as well as his private residence in Chhindwara, and recovered Rs 26.36 lakh in cash, 2.5 kg of gold worth Rs 3.5 crore and 1.6 kg of silver worth around Rs 2.9 lakh, besides vehicles and property documents.

Officials estimated the assets at approximately Rs 7.6 crore, which were around 560% disproportionate to his known income. Sharma has built resorts and hotels in partnership with others in locations including Pachmarhi and Chhindwara. The Lokayukta has also received information regarding several other assets, they said.

During the operation in Chhindwara, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent Ajay Mishra alleged that Sharma had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure. “Following the procurement of a search warrant from a special court, investigations are underway at two of his premises. A case has been registered based on the findings from the search,” he said.

Another Deputy Superintendent Virendra Singh said officials recovered Rs 23 lakh in cash alone from Sharma’s official residence in Pachmarhi. “We also seized 1.6 kg of gold and 1.5 kg of silver jewellery along with luxury watches and other valuables,” he said.