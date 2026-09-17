Days After Maharashtra FDA Revelation, Medicine Safety Act Sought To Prevent Exploitation Of Patients
Umesh Chavan, President of Patient Rights Council demanded enactment of ‘Medicine Safety Act’—modeled on the Food Safety Act—to prevent the exploitation of patients.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Pune: Recent inspections conducted by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed a massive discrepancy between the procurement cost of medical devices and the selling price.
Following this, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe wrote to the Central Government’s Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), demanding price control. Umesh Chavan, President of the Patient Rights Council in Pune, has now voiced his opinion, demanding the enactment of a ‘Medicine Safety Act’—modeled on the Food Safety Act—to prevent the exploitation of patients involving crores of rupees, and calling for provisions for direct imprisonment for those found guilty.
Chavan commended Mundhe for the steps taken against a nexus that he said exploits patients by concealing the original procurement costs of medicines and surgical supplies while charging based solely on the printed MRP. The Patient Rights Council has been consistently corresponding with both the Central and state governments regarding the issue for the last 10 to 12 years.
A separate law should be enacted to impose direct government control over medicine prices, similar to the Food Safety Act, he said. Chavan further stated that an ‘IV set,’ which has an original procurement cost of merely Rs 11, is being sold to patients for Rs 350 to Rs 400.
Recently, it was observed that while the actual purchase price of 'IVIG' injections—used for serious conditions like GBS or pneumonia—ranged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500, an MRP of Rs 20,000 was printed on them, resulting in a net profit of Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per injection.
Chavan said essential commodities like foodgrains, pulses, and oil are regulated by the government under the Food Security Act and are subsidized. However, in the pharmaceutical sector, ordinary citizens are being blatantly exploited under the guise of MRP.
Sharing his experience regarding a relative's treatment, Ashok Shinde recounted how the hospital conducted a battery of unnecessary tests—ranging from blood sugar and X-rays to MRIs—ostensibly to diagnose the illness. A staggering bill of Rs 10 lakh was charged. A thorough scrutiny of the bill revealed that the actual cost of treatment should have been around Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh.
He alleged that the hospital was exploiting patients by including charges for medical equipment that the average person had never even heard of.
Mundhe had recently urged the Central government to conduct a comprehensive review of medical equipment prices and establish specific regulations to address the disparity between purchase costs and the prices charged to patients. He advocated the formulation of guidelines to cap profit margins on medical devices, ensure coordination across various systems, and provide patients with greater transparency regarding their bills.
The pricing structure of the medical devices is under review. Mundhe's report notes that similar complaints have emerged from Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, in addition to Maharashtra.
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