ETV Bharat / state

Days After Maharashtra FDA Revelation, Medicine Safety Act Sought To Prevent Exploitation Of Patients

Pune: Recent inspections conducted by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed a massive discrepancy between the procurement cost of medical devices and the selling price.

Following this, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe wrote to the Central Government’s Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), demanding price control. Umesh Chavan, President of the Patient Rights Council in Pune, has now voiced his opinion, demanding the enactment of a ‘Medicine Safety Act’—modeled on the Food Safety Act—to prevent the exploitation of patients involving crores of rupees, and calling for provisions for direct imprisonment for those found guilty.

Chavan commended Mundhe for the steps taken against a nexus that he said exploits patients by concealing the original procurement costs of medicines and surgical supplies while charging based solely on the printed MRP. The Patient Rights Council has been consistently corresponding with both the Central and state governments regarding the issue for the last 10 to 12 years.

A separate law should be enacted to impose direct government control over medicine prices, similar to the Food Safety Act, he said. Chavan further stated that an ‘IV set,’ which has an original procurement cost of merely Rs 11, is being sold to patients for Rs 350 to Rs 400.

Umesh Chavan (ETV Bharat)

Recently, it was observed that while the actual purchase price of 'IVIG' injections—used for serious conditions like GBS or pneumonia—ranged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500, an MRP of Rs 20,000 was printed on them, resulting in a net profit of Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per injection.