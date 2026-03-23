ETV Bharat / state

Days After Lift Tragedy, Patient Collapses To Death On Way To Toilet In RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: Three days after a lift malfunction led to a man's death, another incident of a sexagenarian patient collapsing to death while going to the toilet has put the spotlight back on alleged systemic lapses in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Biswajit Samanta (60), a resident of Nimta, was brought to the hospital's emergency trauma care unit around 4 am on Monday with complaints of chest pain, breathing difficulty, and bleeding from the nose. Family members said his condition stabilised after initial treatment, but the subsequent development has led to a fresh controversy.

Family members claim that when Samanta requested to use the toilet, the hospital staff directed them to a Sulabh facility near the gate, roughly 50 metres away, or to a washroom on the upper floor of the trauma care centre, where he was being treated. They alleged that no stretcher or assistance was provided to him, due to which he collapsed while trying to walk to the toilet. Later, he was declared dead by doctors.

Ila, his wife, broke down while recounting the incident. "We brought him to the hospital on Sunday night, as he was bleeding from the nose. He felt a little better after treatment. Then he needed to use the toilet. But no stretcher was provided. How can a sick person be asked to walk like that?" she asked.

Biswajit's son, Bishal, echoed his mother's grievance, "There was no toilet nearby, and we were told to take my father outside or upstairs. No stretcher was given. He somehow walked and then suddenly collapsed. If there had been a nearby toilet or assistance, this tragic incident might not have happened."

Hospital sources, however, maintain that the trauma care unit has toilet facilities, raising questions about why the patient was allegedly directed elsewhere.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway by officers of the Tala Police Station.