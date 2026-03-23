Days After Lift Tragedy, Patient Collapses To Death On Way To Toilet In RG Kar Hospital
Biswajit Samanta of Nimta was brought to the emergency trauma care unit. He was allegedly provided with no stretcher while requested to use the toilet.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Kolkata: Three days after a lift malfunction led to a man's death, another incident of a sexagenarian patient collapsing to death while going to the toilet has put the spotlight back on alleged systemic lapses in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Biswajit Samanta (60), a resident of Nimta, was brought to the hospital's emergency trauma care unit around 4 am on Monday with complaints of chest pain, breathing difficulty, and bleeding from the nose. Family members said his condition stabilised after initial treatment, but the subsequent development has led to a fresh controversy.
Family members claim that when Samanta requested to use the toilet, the hospital staff directed them to a Sulabh facility near the gate, roughly 50 metres away, or to a washroom on the upper floor of the trauma care centre, where he was being treated. They alleged that no stretcher or assistance was provided to him, due to which he collapsed while trying to walk to the toilet. Later, he was declared dead by doctors.
Ila, his wife, broke down while recounting the incident. "We brought him to the hospital on Sunday night, as he was bleeding from the nose. He felt a little better after treatment. Then he needed to use the toilet. But no stretcher was provided. How can a sick person be asked to walk like that?" she asked.
Biswajit's son, Bishal, echoed his mother's grievance, "There was no toilet nearby, and we were told to take my father outside or upstairs. No stretcher was given. He somehow walked and then suddenly collapsed. If there had been a nearby toilet or assistance, this tragic incident might not have happened."
Hospital sources, however, maintain that the trauma care unit has toilet facilities, raising questions about why the patient was allegedly directed elsewhere.
The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway by officers of the Tala Police Station.
The incident comes on the heels of Dumdum resident Arup Bandopadhyay's death following a malfunction in the lift of the trauma care unit. The lift allegedly lost control and remained stuck for a prolonged period, during which Arup sustained fatal injuries. That episode had laid bare lapses in maintenance, supervision, and emergency response systems in the hospital.
Notably, patient welfare committee member Atin Ghosh had then admitted administrative lapses. "There is administrative negligence, which is very unfortunate. Technical issues in the lift and whether the duty staff are working properly need supervision. Those responsible must be punished. Meetings of the patient welfare committee should be held regularly," Ghosh had said.
The committee is scheduled to meet on Monday to review the situation in the hospital. So far, five arrests have been made in connection with the lift incident and have been sent to the police custody till March 27.
Superintendent Saptarshi Chattopadhyay had also acknowledged the need for improved toilet infrastructure in the trauma care unit, indicating that discussions are underway to add at least two more facilities.
However, Ghosh has expressed scepticism about claims that there are no toilets in the unit, even while conceding that "what has happened is unacceptable". The contradictory claims of officials and patient parties lie at the heart of the controversy.
This is not the first time RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has faced serious questions over safety and accountability. In August 2024, it made national headlines after an on-duty female doctor was raped and murdered inside the premises. The incident sparked widespread outrage and brought its security infrastructure under intense scrutiny.
More than a year later, families of patients allege that little has changed. The recurrence of critical incidents ranging from security failures to infrastructure loopholes has led to frequent protests over systemic lapses in the state-run medical care infrastructure in Bengal.
Also Read