Days After Historic Win, Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Hyderabad-Born Ghazala Hashmi

Hyderabad: Days after India-born American politician Ghazala Hashmi was elected as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected to the top political post in the US, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday expressed his happiness over her win and congratulated Hashmi.

"Delighted to learn that a daughter of India, Hyderabad-born Ms. Ghazala Hashmi, has created history by winning the Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s race. She would be the first South Asian American and the first Indian-origin woman to hold this office. It is always a moment of pride when someone with roots in the Telugu States makes a mark on the global stage. I congratulate her and wish her a successful and fulfilling tenure," he wrote on X.

On Tuesday, Hashmi, 61, a Democrat, secured 1,465,634 votes (54.2 per cent), way ahead of her Republican rival John Reid, who secured 1,232,242 votes.

The Virginia State Senator, who emerged victorious on Election Day Tuesday, was among the over 30 Indian-Americans and South Asian candidates running for office for key nationwide positions in the 2025 elections.

Deeply attached to Hyderabad, reveals cousin

Hashmi had visited her hometown of Hyderabad a decade ago, displaying a profound attachment to the city, according to her cousin. Hashmi's family migrated to the US when she was four years old (in 1968).