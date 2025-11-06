Days After Historic Win, Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Hyderabad-Born Ghazala Hashmi
On Tuesday, Hashmi, 61, a Democrat, secured 1,465,634 votes (54.2 per cent), way ahead of her Republican rival John Reid, who secured 1,232,242 votes.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:11 PM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2025 at 11:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Days after India-born American politician Ghazala Hashmi was elected as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected to the top political post in the US, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday expressed his happiness over her win and congratulated Hashmi.
"Delighted to learn that a daughter of India, Hyderabad-born Ms. Ghazala Hashmi, has created history by winning the Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s race. She would be the first South Asian American and the first Indian-origin woman to hold this office. It is always a moment of pride when someone with roots in the Telugu States makes a mark on the global stage. I congratulate her and wish her a successful and fulfilling tenure," he wrote on X.
"Delighted to learn that a daughter of India, Hyderabad-born Ms. Ghazala Hashmi, has created history by winning the Virginia Lieutenant Governor's race. She would be the first South Asian American and the first Indian-origin woman to hold this office. It is always a moment of pride when someone with roots in the Telugu States makes a mark on the global stage. I congratulate her and wish her a successful and fulfilling tenure," he wrote on X.
The Virginia State Senator, who emerged victorious on Election Day Tuesday, was among the over 30 Indian-Americans and South Asian candidates running for office for key nationwide positions in the 2025 elections.
Deeply attached to Hyderabad, reveals cousin
Hashmi had visited her hometown of Hyderabad a decade ago, displaying a profound attachment to the city, according to her cousin. Hashmi's family migrated to the US when she was four years old (in 1968).
She grew up in the Malakpet neighbourhood here, where her family owned a home which has been sold out. According to news agency PTI, Rasia recounted how during her visit, Hashmi explored the city's historical sites, including Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, and Salar Jung museum.
"What I can see is, she (Hashmi) is deeply attached to Hyderabad. She was very emotional when she came here. She is deeply attached to her paternal and maternal family in Hyderabad. That's the reason she visited at that time, though she was busy then also," said Rasia, a first cousin of Hashmi.
'Very much interested in the history of India and Hyderabad'
Hashmi was very much interested in the history of India and Hyderabad, which made her visit the Salar Jung museum and Chowmahalla Palace, she said.
Hashmi was accompanied by her elder daughter when she visited Hyderabad. A family get-together also took place, Rasia, a journalist, recalled. The Hyderabadi food was spicy for her, she said.
Rasia, who remains in touch with her cousin, said Hashmi's election is a proud moment for Indians and Hyderabadis. Wishing good luck for Hashmi in her new role, Rasia prayed that her cousin work for the betterment of people in Virginia and carry on with her humanitarian service.
Hashmi has been elected as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected to the top political post in the state.
