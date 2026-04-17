Daylight Armed Robbery At Bank Of Maharashtra In Singrauli; Cash, Gold Looted
According to reports, four to five assailants stormed into the bank while customers were present for routine transactions.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Singrauli: Five-armed men carried out a robbery at a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Singrauli on Friday. The robbers held staff and customers hostage before taking cash and valuables with them.
According to reports, four to five assailants stormed into the bank while customers were present for routine transactions. At least four of them were carrying firearms, while one suspect had his face covered with a helmet. The attackers ordered everyone inside to remain quiet. They assaulted the bank staff, held them at gunpoint, and took employees and customers hostage.
In a swift, film-style operation, the robbers looted cash along with gold and silver from the bank premises and escaped within minutes.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers also assaulted customers using the butts of their guns. A shot was reportedly fired during the robbery to intimidate those present, although no casualties have been reported so far.
Police were deployed at the spot. The bank premises were cordoned off, and CCTV footage has been seized as part of the investigation. A city-wide alert and blockade have been put in place to track down the accused.
Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said five individuals were involved in the robbery, and a substantial amount of cash along with gold was looted. He added that four police teams have been formed and are conducting searches across three to four neighbouring districts. “One round was fired during the incident, and a cartridge has been recovered. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused using CCTV footage,” he said.
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