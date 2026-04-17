ETV Bharat / state

Daylight Armed Robbery At Bank Of Maharashtra In Singrauli; Cash, Gold Looted

Singrauli: Five-armed men carried out a robbery at a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Singrauli on Friday. The robbers held staff and customers hostage before taking cash and valuables with them.

According to reports, four to five assailants stormed into the bank while customers were present for routine transactions. At least four of them were carrying firearms, while one suspect had his face covered with a helmet. The attackers ordered everyone inside to remain quiet. They assaulted the bank staff, held them at gunpoint, and took employees and customers hostage.

In a swift, film-style operation, the robbers looted cash along with gold and silver from the bank premises and escaped within minutes.